Jackson Brady Hanley Jr, Mesa, Arizona man celebrates 4 months sobriety getting ‘very’ drunk, stealing motorcycle and arrested.

Maybe the shock of lasting 4 months was all just too much….

An Arizona man has told cops of having gotten drunk and then stealing a motorbike on account of celebrating a sobriety milestone.

Jackson Brady Hanley Jr, 29, rode his own bicycle to Kelly’s Kawasaki in Mesa, ‘grabbed a Kawasaki motorcycle and began pushing it down the street’ on the afternoon of Tuesday February 11.

A witness went inside the dealership by Country Club Drive near Eighth Avenue and north of Southern Avenue, and reported the theft to an employee, AZFamily reports.

It wasn’t long before cops caught up with Hanley a mile away.

The suspect was found ‘resting on a fence with the bike slightly tipped over but still upright’ (maybe another milestone ….) by 10th Avenue and Drew Street.

Police said the man ‘admitted to stealing the motorcycle’.

Celebrating sobriety by imbibing what brought your life downhill:

Hanley confessed to being ‘intoxicated’ from drinking Moscato wine and vodka. He admitted it before and after he was read his Miranda rights, police said.

‘He said he was celebrating 4 months of sobriety and decided he wanted a motorcycle,’ a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun said. ‘The defendant said he was just going to walk it back home and try and start it there.’

He was arrested just 4pm and booked into jail on one count of theft of means of transport. It’s a class three felony.

The way ‘the motorcycle was leaning against the asphalt’ caused $3,500 worth of damage to the exhaust.

Because who can’t refuse becoming the public addiction issue privately consuming them…