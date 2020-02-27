Evelyn Mae Boswell missing: Megan Boswell Tennessee mother arrested lying about her vanished toddler daughter as authorities continue search efforts in new twist & turns.

An 18-year-old Tennessee mother has been arrested for allegedly lying to investigators about her missing toddler daughter.

The 15-month-old girl from Blountville, Evelyn Mae Boswell, was last seen in December but was only reported missing last week, authorities said.

Her mom, Megan Boswell, was charged Tuesday with one count of making false reports, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a Wednesday press conference.

‘We’ve received a number of conflicting, inaccurate statements from the mother,’ Cassidy told reporters.

‘Every time we talk to her, her story changes. I’m serious when I say that, every single time.’

Why did missing toddler mother wait almost two months to report daughter missing?

Following Boswell’s arrest, Tennessee authorities said officers in North Carolina searched a pond in Wilkes County in connection to the missing toddler’s whereabouts.

Investigators later said their search of the pond was ‘inconclusive’.

In an interview on Monday with WJHL, Megan Boswell claimed that her 42 year old mother, Angela Boswell, took Evelyn to a campground in Mendota, Virginia. Authorities have also searched multiple campgrounds in that area and found no sign of the girl.

It remained unclear whether the child’s grandmother had ever taken the missing child to the campground.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially said the girl was last seen Dec. 26, but later said it’s more likely a babysitter last had eyes on her Dec. 10 or 11.

She wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18 and an Amber Alert was issued for her Feb. 19.

Her mom is being held in Sullivan County jail on $25,000 bond.

Asked earlier this week why Megan had waited until Tuesday before reporting her daughter missing, the mother said she was afraid the people who had her would disappear.

‘Well the reason I didn’t report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her,’ Megan told via WCYB.

‘And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.’

Megan refused to name who she believes to have her daughter but says that she is cooperating with the police and can not share further information on the case.

But there’s more.

UPDATE: We now have two people arrested in connection to the #AmberAlert out of Sullivan County. The search continues this morning for little Evelyn Boswell: https://t.co/UeGPdDxoRo — Sara Small FOX17 (@SaraSmallTV) February 24, 2020

What does missing toddler grandmother know?

Angela Boswell was arrested on Feb. 21 in North Carolina, along with her boyfriend, William McCloud for allegedly driving a stolen 2007 BMW, WCYB reports.

Authorities had asked for help finding the BMW in connection with the case.

The couple claimed they didn’t know how the car had been paid for and said Megan had given it to them.

They were both booked in Sullivan County jail on fugitive warrants unrelated to Evelyn’s disappearance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said McCloud and Angela are ‘believed to have information’ regarding the girl’s whereabouts.

Angela Boswell will remain incarcerated because a bondsman revoked her bond in another, unrelated case, WYCB reports.

Authorities are looking for any information that could lead to the missing toddler’s whereabouts. To date investigators told of going through more than 500 tips.

‘Everyone on this case hopes and prays she is alive, and we’re gonna continue to work just like she is alive,’ Cassidy said.