Clinton Maine car accident leads to three teens killed & two injured with driver not having license. Victims identified as Thomas Porfirio, Emily Baker & Ashlin Baker.

Three children – including two sisters – were killed early Sunday morning when a car hit an icy patch on a Maine road and slammed into a tree, authorities said.

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene in Clinton, where a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by a 16-year-old boy went into an ‘uncontrolled skid’ after driving onto an icy stretch of Hinckley Road, just on 7.15 a.m – according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Responding paramedics found Thomas Porfirio, 15; Emily Baker, 14; and her 12-year-old sister Ashlin Baker dead inside the compact car, spokesman Stephen McCausland told via NewsCenter Maine.

Two other victims, including a 16-year-old driver who did not have a license, were taken to a hospital in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, McCausland said.

One of the injured passengers was identified as 12-year-old Navaeh Wilson. The identity of the driver, meanwhile, is being withheld as investigators and prosecutors continue to review circumstances of the deadly single-car wreck.

High speed and driver inexperience likely led to loss of control:

‘The cause is likely to driver inexperience and speed and the boy did not have driver’s license,’ McCausland said in a statement.

Police Chief Stanley Bell said all of the youths were from Clinton, the Portland Press Herald reports.

The Toyota was badly mangled after slamming into a large pine tree, leaving behind car parts, coffee cups, soda bottles and fast-food containers.

‘They had their whole life ahead of them,’ Dan Bickford, who lives nearby, told the Portland Press. ‘There was nothing left of that car.’

The victims attended Lawrence High School and Lawrence Junior High School, School Administrative District 49 Superintendent Roberta Hersom said in a statement.

‘Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our students, sisters Ashlin and Emily Baker, and Thomas Porfirio,’ the statement read. ‘Our hearts break for their families at this most unimaginably painful and difficult time, and through the grief they will face for their much beloved children.’