Former NASCAR driver, Candace Muzny accidental drowning death. Body found at Oklahoma area home days after release from jail after assaulting manicurist last month.

Authorities have recanted claims of the drowning death of former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny as being suspicious after the woman was found dead at her home on Monday. The racing driver’s death comes just over a month after having been arrested for attacking a manicurist.

Muzny, 43 had only been out of jail for a few days before her death. Her body was found inside her Ski Island home near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, KOCO 5 reported.

Muzny was arrested on Jan. 12 for allegedly attacking a worker at a nail salon for not speaking English. The incident also involved the former NASCAR driver cutting an officer with a knife after police arrived on the scene.

AP reported Muzny being arrested and taken into police custody after slapping a manicurist for speaking Vietnamese to a coworker.

Muzny later defended herself in an interview with Heavy.com, saying that she ‘backhanded’ the nail technician because, ‘I asked her three times to stop speaking Vietnamese to me. I was paying with the American dollar.’

Adding, ‘I’m honest as the day is long. I’ve always been that way. I’d give my last five dollars for anybody. I’m a very good person. I think all people have good and bad in them.’

Accidental drowning or suicide?

Though police initially called Muzny’s death suspicious, the medical examiner’s office since determined the cause of death as accidental drowning, according to a KFOR report published on Wednesday.

Authorities told the local outlet at the time that there were no obvious signs of a homicide. It remained unclear if the newly released woman may have sought to have commit suicide.

Muzny was a regular competitor in the NASCAR Late Model Divisions and NASCAR K&N Pro Series, according to the Bleacher Report. She also participated in the 2007 Toyota All-Star Showdown and 2009 Last Chance Open.

Muzny had last competed in a couple of races in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East series in 2011 and 2012.