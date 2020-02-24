: About author bio at bottom of article.

Anthony Mendez Kissimmee Florida man & convicted felon ‘accidentally’ shoots dead roommate Savannah Leigh Threatts while playing with gun.

A 23-year-old Kissimmee, Florida man has been arrested after allegedly shooting dead his roommate & friend while ‘negligently handling’ a firearm, cops say.

Anthony Mendez was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Savannah Leigh Threatts on Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Officers had been called to a residence on Pickering Drive in the Sherwood Forrest RV resort community of Kissimmee following reports of a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday.

The officers said that upon arrival Threatts already was deceased.

Authorities did not indicate where she was shot. They also did not say what kind of weapon was used, or whether it had been recovered, WESH reports.

But there’s more.

Convicted felon accessed weapon:

Mendez was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

He was taken to the the Osceola County Jail, said the sheriff’s office.

It remained unclear how Mendez was able to procure firearms. Unclear was also what charges the man had been previously found guilty of and the terms of his probation.

Mendez was being held on zero bond, pending his initial appearance on the charges he faces.

A woman saying she was related to Threatts in a social media post mourned her passing.

The woman had posted several images of Threatts on Facebook the dailymail reports.

Posted the woman in a message to a relative, ‘to keep your head up.’

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, is asked to please call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.