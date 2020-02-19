Anitra Gunn dead: Body of missing Georgia Fort Valley student found, as victim’s boyfriend arrested for damaging her property days prior to her disappearance.

A missing Fort Valley State University, Georgia student who was last seen on Valentine’s Day has been found dead, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed on Tuesday.

Anitra Gunn‘s body was discovered by investigators in Crawford County near the Peach County line, said Georgia Bureau of Investigations special agent JT Ricketson, 13WMAZ reports.

Anitra’s body was found around 3:20 p.m., Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said, according to a Facebook release via the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety. The release described the missing student’s body recovered by a ground task force, partially covered.

Investigators said a part of Anitra’s car — the bumper — was found near her body, about 150 yards from the road. Gunn’s ‘crashed’ car was initially found in a neighbor’s yard with the bumper missing.

The nature and cause of Gunn’s death was not immediately made public.

Of note, the discovery of the missing 23 year old’s body coincides with the Tuesday arrest of her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, 23, of Chestnut Hill Road in Fort Valley, following an attack on her apartment, nine days prior to Gunn going missing.

Little is accused of smashing the window’s at Gunn’s home and slashing the tires on her car on February 5, Fort Valley police said.

Police had named Little as a person of interest in the case and say more charges could be forthcoming. He is currently charged with criminal damage to property.

Did DeMarcus Little murder missing Fort Valley student?

Notice of Gunn’s disappearance came after overtures from friends and family over the weekend weren’t returned.

Christopher Gunn, Anitra’s father, told 11Alive that the last time he had spoken to his daughter was on Friday morning to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day. But throughout that day, friends and family members didn’t hear from Anitra after reaching out to her.

‘She never texted them back, didn’t call them back. That’s when we knew something is definitely out of whack,’ Christopher Gunn said, according to 13WMAZ.

Anitra was last seen at the home of her boyfriend’s aunt on Friday, Peach County. A welfare check was conducted at Anitra’s apartment later that same day, but investigators didn’t find anything out of place.

On Saturday, Anitra’s car was found near her apartment in a neighbor’s yard, missing its front bumper — something that Deese said investigators thought was ‘very important.’

Anitra’s boyfriend has since been interviewed three times following the discovery of the body of man’s missing girlfriend. Little’s car was towed before his arrest as authorities continue to investigate. It remained unclear why Little may have sought Gunn’s demise.