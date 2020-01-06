Shantika Briley Bethlehem, Pennsylvania mother takes the law into her own hands and beats up man w/ metal pipe after he allegedly tried kissing her 9 year old daughter.

A Pennsylvania woman is facing multiple charges, including assault, after allegedly beating a man with a metal pipe after she said he tried kissing her 9-year-old daughter.

Vigilante mom, Shantika Briley, 35, was arrested Wednesday after confronting the 39-year-old victim in the living room of her Bethlehem home where she accused the man of licking her daughter’s lips and trying to kiss her, The Patriot-News reported.

Police said Briley attacked the man with a metal pipe, repeatedly hitting him over the face and head. Briley disputed that account, however, claiming she only used her fists to assault the man.

The battered victim fled Briley’s house during the attack and went home — with Briley in close pursuit, police said.

Responding cops then discovered Briley and the man at his home, where he was found bleeding before being taken to a hospital for his injuries. The man later lost consciousness on the way, police said.

Hero mom?

Charges have not been filed against the man in connection to Briley’s allegations, but detectives are investigating her accusations. The man, who was not identified, is expected to be prosecuted, Briley told the media outlet.

Briley — who has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment — was released from custody after posting $25,000 bond. She had yet to hire an attorney.

A regard of the woman’s Facebook page describes her working for a medical equipment maker in nearby Allentown. Photos of what appears to be the woman’s young daughters are also posted.

Despite charges against the mother, the meted acts of apparent vigilante justice have been well received on social media, with most commentators applauding the ‘brave’ mother.

The episode mirrors that of a Virginia father who mercilessly beat up a relative who he believed to be molesting his toddler son when he came across the man in his son’s room half naked. No charges were laid against the father in that episode.