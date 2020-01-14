Raymond Aguirre and Bobbie Jo Torres arrested stealing Idaho Good Samaritan car with his two kids in backseat after stopping to help stranded motorists.

An Idaho father who stopped to help a couple having car issues — was shocked to find his two children sitting in the backseat kidnapped after a couple stole the man’s vehicle.

The ‘Good Samaritan’ pulled over Saturday night to aid Raymond Aguirre, 24, and Bobbie Jo Torres, 29, both of Pocatello after their car slid off Interstate 15 during icy conditions in Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal reported.

But when the dad got out to help them, Aguirre and Torres jumped into his car with his two kids inside and sped away, leaving the man behind on the side of the road, cops said.

The dad contacted 911 to report that his 2007 Pontiac sedan with kids inside had been stolen.

Authorities then spotted the car outside a residence where they found Aguirre and Torres inside. The pair were arrested without incident.

The children were not with them as a result of having outfoxed their captors.

Outfoxed at their own game:

As Aguirre and Torres had entered the residence, the two children removed the car keys from the ignition and ran to their grandparent’s house on nearby South Fifth Avenue, preventing Aguirre and Torres from driving away from the residence or moving the stolen car to a less conspicuous location.

Around 10 minutes later, police were alerted that the children were at the relative’s home, officials said.

Police went to the family member’s home and confirmed that the kids were fine and reunited them with their father.

The pair face two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of grand theft, all felonies.

Aguirre and Torres are being held at the Bannock County Jail and more charges are expected to be filed, East Idaho News reported. It wasn’t clear if the pair were aware of the two children sitting in the backseat or whether acknowledging their presence did little to preempt their resolve to steal the Good Samaritan’s automobile.

Bond was set at $150,000 each for both Aguirre and Torres.

The duo are to return to court on January 27 to determine if there is enough evidence to send their cases to trial.