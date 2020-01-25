Lonia Haeger German pro kite surfer saved from Norwegian wilderness after setting up Tinder account after hopeful suitor rescues her.

Swipe right to rescue me.

A road-tripping German woman has survived the treacherous Norwegian wilderness after setting up a Tinder account — and enlisting the help from one of her matches, according to a report Friday.

Lonia Haeger, a pro kite surfer and self-styled ‘adventurer,’ was traveling through the remote Nordkapp region in a camper van with two friends when they became stranded on the side of a mountain as a result of freezing rain, the dailymail reports.

‘The moment you realize you are helpless against Mother Nature,’ posted Haeger on Instagram. The social media post included Haeger saying she was terrified of sliding down the mountain or being struck by another car.

Help was no where to be found.

Ingenuous use of a dating app:

The German athlete soon learned emergency responders were too far away to help them quickly. Instead the quick thinking social media aficionado set up the location-based dating app in a bid to connect with a nearby, potentially helpful male suitor.

‘While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, [a friend] had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account,’ Haeger posted on Instagram.

Not long after setting up the profile, she matched with bearded local guy Stian Lauluten — who quickly showed up with a bulldozer and helped her cut a safe path through the ice.

‘Literally five minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten,’ Haeger wrote on social media. ‘Another five minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice. We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes!’

I repeat – only 4 and half minutes later as a female I had a match.

Haeger and her pals continued safely on their way to the city of Lofoten, she said.

It wasn’t clear whether Stian and Haeger agreed on an upcoming date…