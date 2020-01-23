Austin woman twerking on top of car spits in cop’s face when...

Kisa Trinee Taylor: Austin, Texas woman charged w/ harassment of a public servant after twerking on top of car unclothed and spitting on cop’s face when ordered to stop.

A woman caught twerking naked on top of a car in Austin, Texas – and then ordered to stop – has been arrested after spitting on a police officer’s face after demanding she come down.

Matters come to the fore when police responding to claims of a fight between two women, Tuesday afternoon, came across one of the female suspects inside the H-E-B grocery store on Lamar Blvd and another — 31-year-old Kisa Trinee Taylor — doing a ‘sexually provocative dance’ on top of a parked car, CBS Austin reported.

The officer demanded that Taylor get down — only for the recalcitrant woman to instead remove her pants and continue twerking, completely nude ( ‘I told you!’) from the waist down, according to the report.

The performance fracas continued as horrified shoppers looked on as the suspect continued to ‘gyrate’ to abandon.

Upon Taylor eventually coming down from the car (‘…when I am good and ready, thank you!’) the officer detained her in his patrol vehicle.

As the officer spoke with her through an open window, Taylor intentionally spat in his face, according to filed court documents.

Our collective twerker was charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Taylor has since been bonded out from the Travis County Jail, KXAN reported.

