Florida woman Joanne Mercader arrested throwing bucket of human feces in landlord’s face at mobile home in Osteen in ongoing landlord- tenant dispute.

Talk about a ‘shitty’ situation…

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing a bucket of human feces into her landlord’s face.

Joanne Mercader, 59, was charged with battery on a person 65 or older following the incident, which took place at her rented mobile home in Osteen on Saturday.

According to a police report, Mercader’s female landlord, 65, reportedly arrived at the property in the early evening to check on broken items inside the residence.

The landlord repeatedly knocked on the front door of the trailer, but received no reply, so made her way inside the trailer where she was ‘met with a full bucket of human feces being thrown into her face’.

Attending police with the Volusia County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence to find the landlord ‘completely covered in feces that was dripping wet’ along with that of Mercader.

The mobile home dweller initially told cops that her landlord had tossed a bucket of feces onto her ‘as a method of eviction,’ according to the incident report.

‘My landlord just broke into my house and assaulted me,’ Mercader said, claiming her ‘caked up appearance’ was the result of her landlord taking the human excrement and ‘rubbing it all over [my face].’

Deputies weren’t buying the woman’s story, especially after it became revealed the ‘crappy situation’ stemmed from an ongoing dispute with the 65-year-old landlord the Miami Herald reports.

‘I meant to douse her with bucket of water…’

‘In a long time that I’ve been doing this job, I’ve never seen anything like it, OK?’ the deputy can be heard saying according to bodycam video. ‘I’m not disputing what you’re telling me but … she’s dripping with it, soaking wet. [Yours] is not.’

Mercader later admitted to ‘accidentally’ throwing the human waste at the landlord ‘as soon as she entered the residence,’ as opposed to the bucket of water she’s supposedly had intended to douse her landlord with.

‘Joanne claimed she intended to use a bucket of water but got the two buckets confused,’ the deputy wrote.

The pair then became embroiled in a physical altercation, which is how Mercader claims she ended up with dried feces on her face, WESH reports.

The victim told the deputies that she had previously arranged with Mercader to ‘check on broken items within the residence.’

Mercader was released later that day on her own recognizance. The tenant was ordered to have no contact with her landlord victim.