Aaron Trejo Indiana teen sentenced 65 years jail for Breana Rouhselang pregnant Mishwawaka cheerleader murder.

An Indiana teen who admitted to killing a pregnant cheerleader was on Wednesday sentenced to 65 years jail after pleading guilty in late October.

Aaron Trejo, 17, of Mishwawaka who played with the school’s football team told investigators he stabbed and strangled Breana Rouhselang to death in December 2018 because she delayed telling him she was pregnant with his child, prosecutors said.

Rouhselang was six months pregnant at the time of her death.

Trejo said the delay prevented Rouhselang from getting an abortion, according to court documents.

After weighing several factors — Trejo’s age and lack of prior criminal record, but also the violent nature of the crime —Judge Elizabeth Hurley sentenced Trejo to 65 years in prison. He’ll receive a 55-year sentence for murder and a 10-year sentence for feticide (the murder of an unborn child). The sentences will run consecutively, with no time suspended.

‘I took action … I took her life,’ Trejo told South Bend Detective Gery Mullins, according to charging documents obtained by Fox News.

‘The goal of the defendant in this case was to kill the child, and Breana was in the way of that, so he killed her in order to accomplish that,’ Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chris Fronk said.

Trejo, who was 16 at the time, also told police that he put Rouhselang’s body in a dumpster behind a restaurant after stabbing and strangling her.

Both students had attended Mishwawaka High School the Indy Star reports.

In addition to family members, Trejo’s attorney called on a forensic psychologist to speak about the pressures Trejo faced. The psychologist, Anthony Berardi, testified that the teen felt ‘trapped’ by his parents, who did not want the child put up for adoption.

‘He had a lot of repressed hostility, a lot of repressed anger,’ Berardi said.

Reflected the victim’s mother, Melissa Wallace who had wanted Trejo sentenced to life in prison: ‘Life goes on, but for me it’s put on hold until I see her in Heaven.’