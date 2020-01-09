9ine Ultra Lounge shooting at Kansas, Missouri bar near Highway 40 leaves 2 dead, 15 injured as revelers came to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs football win.

At least two people are dead and 15 injured in a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri. Of the two dead, one is believed to be the suspect gunman, Kansas City Police said in a release.

KCPD said the shooter opened gunfire at a line of people waiting to get inside the nightclub, since identified as the 9ine Ultra Lounge.

An armed security guard at the nightclub engaged the shooter outside the establishment. The police believe the man who died was the shooter KCTV5 reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Noland Road in the southeastern part of the city at about 11:30 p.m. when they received reports of a shooting. They arrived to a chaotic scene outside of a crowded bar where they say one adult female was shot and killed in the parking lot along with that of the male shooter.

No shots were fired by any of the responding officers ABC News reports.

Up to 15 people self-transported to area hospitals and three of them were described in critical condition.

#BREAKING: Two people are dead and up to 15 are hurt after a shooting outside a Kansas City nightclub. The 9ine Ultra Lounge was hosting a sold-out celebration party after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship. https://t.co/evuXsMGZ7u pic.twitter.com/FKV51By6Ea — Jacob Kuerth (@jacobkuerth) January 20, 2020

The shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge happened around 11:30 p.m. @kcpolice is still talking with possible witnesses in the parking lot. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3fcYaADoYi — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 20, 2020

Motive yet to be established:

According to police, a line had formed to get into the bar when the suspect started shooting into the line of people. Police say they do not know why the suspect did this and have yet to establish a motive.

The shooter was killed after an armed security guard from the bar ‘negotiated’ the shooter.

AP reported the scene of the shooting near U.S. Highway 40. The shooting took place outside a bar identified as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club’s page advertised Sunday night’s ‘Sold Out Sundays’ event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs – featured on the event’s artwork – beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

‘It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,’ Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said at the scene. ‘It’s just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.’

The identity of the shooter and their fatal victim was not immediately made public.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.