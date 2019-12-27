: About author bio at bottom of article.

William Bayles San Antonio Texas man shoots dead heavily pregnant ex girlfriend, Gabriella Rodriguez in front of their two young sons on Christmas Day.

A San Antonio, Texas man is in critical condition after shooting dead his more than eight months pregnant ex girlfriend before turning the gun on himself on Christmas Day.

William Bayles, 27, was fighting for his life at a local hospital a day after the victim’s family, 24-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez, identified him as the shooter.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the presence of the couple’s two young sons, ages 6 and 2, who Rodriguez was dropping off at Bayles’ home.

Police responded to the 11300 block of Candle Park shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting inside a residence. When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman shot in the head mysanantonio reports.

The victim’s mother said despite her daughter having broken up with Bayles a year ago to escape an abusive relationship, the young mother was determined to continue to co-parent their two young sons.

‘I’m going to be honest it was a very tumultuous relationship,’ Rosario Gutierrez Garcia told via WOAI-TV.

‘Gabby tried many times to get away from William but she wanted to co-parent with him for the boys’ sake.’

Surveillance video shows the final moments of Rodriguez’s life.

San Antonio mom killed in front of the couple’s two young by their father:

She is seen carrying her two-year-old son in her arms and walking toward her ex-boyfriend’s home in the Candle Park section of San Antonio while her current boyfriend, Gian Garza, who is the father of her unborn child, waits in the car.

Moments later, Rodriguez is shot dead.

‘I pray for his mom and his family as well I don’t want to be negative and I’m just going to ask God to carry me through,’ Garcia said.

Rodriguez had just completed her certification to become a licensed beautician, according to her mother.

Garcia said her daughter was looking forward to starting a new career with a new family.

‘My daughter was a very loving mother a beautiful daughter funny courageous and she was just a go-getter,’ she said.

Adding, ‘We were together Christmas Eve.’

‘We were going to have a baby shower for her this coming weekend, now I’m preparing to bury my daughter and take care of two little boys.’

‘She was 33 weeks pregnant with her daughter Emilia….’

Rodriguez’s aunt, Laura Salinas, started a fundraising campaign on Facebook asking the public for donations to help offset the cost of the funeral.

As of Thursday midnight (EST), the campaign has raised $24,320. The goal of the fundraising effort to $20,000.

‘It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this,’ Salinas posted.

‘My niece Gabriella Rodriguez (Gabby) has passed away. She was murdered on December 25, 2019.

‘She was 33 weeks pregnant with her daughter Emilia. Gabby was taken by a senseless act of violence. Gabby was 24 years old.

‘She had a full life ahead of her. She was tanning and became an aesthetician and had dreams of owning her own salon.

‘Gabby was living life to the fullest and was extremely excited about becoming a mother to a baby girl, and having a wonderful life with Gian.

‘My beautiful intelligent niece was fun, loving, caring and my goodness was she was funny.

‘She got scared at every little thing and would be really dramatic about it and we would all would laugh.

‘My sister Rosario (her mother) was her best friend. She was a wonderful big sister to Carlos and JD.’

Garza updated his profile picture on his Facebook page. It shows him posing with Rodriguez and her two young boys.

‘Forever in our hearts. Love is stronger than hate,’ he wrote.

In another social media post, Garza asked the public to donate to the crowdfunding effort.

‘Please in this time of need, consider donating to our family for Gabby, Emilia, Matthew and Ricardo,‘ he wrote.

‘We are all eternally grateful for anything and everything provided.’

‘Everyone’s love, thoughts, and prayers have helped immensely with dealing with this. There is strength in love, and we are strong.’

Bexar County court records indicate that Bayles had previous run-ins with the law. He has been cited for marijuana possession as well as with driving under the influence.