A teacher in Spain has found herself a viral sensation after donning a ‘tight skin’ body suit for her third grade students as she sought a novel approach to teaching the merits of the human anatomy.

Verónica Duque, 43, of Valladolid has been teaching for 15 years, and currently instructs a third-grade class in various subjects including science, social studies, art, English and Spanish. But when she decided it was time to liven up her standard anatomy lesson, she went swimsuit shopping.

‘I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up,’ Duque told via Bored Panda. ‘Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth giving it a try.’

Rather than expose her outer body in a bikini, the ‘fit’ educator wore another type of revealing swimsuit — a full-body wetsuit printed head-to-toe with a diagram of the human anatomy.

Muy orgulloso de este volcán de ideas que tengo la suerte de tener como mujer😊😊

Hoy ha explicado el cuerpo humano a sus alumnos de una manera muy original👍🏻

Y los niños flipando🤣🤣

Grande Verónica!!!👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hAwqyuujzs — Michael (@mikemoratinos) December 16, 2019

The kids were freaking out. So was Twitter!

Her husband tagged along for a lesson, snapping a few photos of his wife’s ‘naked’ bod in action and sharing on Twitter. His post from Dec. 16 has gone viral with over 65,800 likes and 13,000 retweets.

‘Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as my wife,’ tweeted her husband, Mike Moratinos. ‘Today she explained the human body to her students in a very original way. And the kids were freaking out! Great Veronica !!!’

The post led to many praising the educator’s ‘inventive’ efforts to get her students’ attention — although some joked that the bodysuit may not be accurate for all physiques.

‘She has a body for that suit,’ tweeted @uganuba_marina in Spanish. ‘If I wear it, the intestines come out in the chest.’

‘Nice, but in some countries [this] would be already a big scandal,’ posted @TheRealTheEye.

Sánchez wrote: ‘Great. Spectacular. Sparkly. Intelligent. Didactic. Masterly. Surely students will not forget it in their life.’

Irma Merchan Romero added: ‘It is fortunate to have professionals of this caliber, always looking to leave a mark on their students.’

It’s not the first time the teacher has employed props and costumes to get her point across.

‘I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons,’ she tells the outlet. ‘I’m also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say.’

She hopes her risqué approach to teaching will prove to others how resourceful and enthusiastic teachers are in molding young minds.

‘I’d like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants,’ she said. ‘We’re certainly not.’ Then again it doesn’t hurt to have an enviable body either….