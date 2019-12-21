Trevor Spring Mystic Connecticut man arrested after posting death threats against a ‘black’ teen questioned in connection with recent stabbing murder of Barnard Collge student, Tessa Majors.

A Mystic, Connecticut man was arrested Friday after posting death threats against a ‘black’ teenager who had been questioned in connection with the recent stabbing murder of a Barnard College student.

Trevor Spring, 31, posted the threats on a Reddit forum on Thursday in relation to the bungled robbery murder of 18 year old Virginia ‘private school’ native, Tessa Majors along the steps of north Manhattan‘s Morningside Park.

Posted the man in a since removed post, ‘I do believe that’s black kids murdered her though. That’s the real story. Why don’t you pay attention to that. A black kid 13/14 year old stabbed a white gurl to death for nothing.’

Adding, ‘Time to exterminate the real problem. Now he was freed by family/lawyer and let loose in HARLEM! I’m going to search for him myself tonight. Armed and ready to fire. Then the parents are next.’

Major was murdered in what authorities say was the aspiring journalist/musician’s attempt to ‘score’ marijuana close to college.

The NYPD’s Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremism Unit spotted the post and alerted Connecticut State Police, according to the police report cited by the nypost.

Cops in the state tracked Spring down, whereby he admitted to writing the post, because he was enraged that Majors had been killed over ‘pocket change.’

He told police he had no intention of going to New York to hurt anyone. Police also determined he had no weapons at his disposal.

Spring was hit with a misdemeanor threatening charge and released on $5,000 bond. The charge carries a possible maximum jail term of one year.

The man’s arrest follows pubic agitation over authorities initial resolve not to reveal the identity of the alleged perpetrators, with many commentators ‘suspecting’ black teens’ involvement and subsequent maligning and vilification on comment boards of black youths and the alleged suffering and victimization of whites at the hands of the minority community.

It should be noted most violence and crime in minority communities is often perpetrated against other minority members as American metropolis cities struggle to reckon with the blight of crime, impoverishment and regressed class mobility.

Also weighing on disproportionate representation of minority communities incarceration and arrests are increasing instances of racial and ethnic discrimination by police and the judicial system.