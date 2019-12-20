Heidi Broussard found dead: Missing Austin mom found in car trunk in Jersey Village while newborn found alive. Magen Fieramusca aka Maygen Humphrey charged.

Houston woman, Magen Fieramusca aka Maygen Humphrey has been charged in connection with the disappearance of an Austin mother and her newborn baby after a body believed to be that of missing woman Heidi Broussard was found Thursday at a home near Houston, according to police and her family.

Miraculously the newborn girl, Margot Carey – two weeks old at the time of last week’s abrupt disappearance was found in good condition.

A report via NBC News cited the victim’s mother, Tammy Broussard, saying authorities told her that a body discovered in a car trunk in Jersey Village, Texas, Thursday night was likely that of her daughter – who abruptly vanished last week.

Authorities also told Tammy her granddaughter was found safe inside a home in Jersey Village.

A report via heavy described the car at the home where police found Broussard’s body was registered to Magen Rose Fieramusca, a longtime friend of Broussard.

Fieramusca is being held on kidnapping and tampering with a corpse charges. Her bond has been set at $600,000. The woman remained held at Harris County Jail.

Authorities told Tammy that the medical examiner still needs to confirm the identity of the body found in the trunk along with the manner and cause of death. Police also declined to publicly revealed the baby’s identity ABC 13 reported.

The discovery and subsequent arrest follows local authorities, along with the FBI, having converged on the home for hours overnight.

The infant was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the outlet reported. Even though she didn’t have any obvious injuries, Child Protective Services called in requesting an evaluation.

Authorities focused their investigation efforts on a light-colored Nissan in a driveway toward the back of the home – where Broussard’s body was found. The Nissan was registered belonging to the suspect.

Best friends for life?

In a 2013 Facebook post, Broussard referred to Maygen Humphrey as her ‘best friend’. The woman has gone by both Magen Fieramusca and Maygen Humphrey, and also Magen Humphrey. Fieramusca appears to be a name from a former marriage.

The woman who lives with a man by the name Chris Green according to a Facebook post was arrested following a traffic stop. But then there were these questions:

Notes the post: The couple had a baby registry with a due date the same as heidi’s. Heidi and maygen are friends of 24 yrs. In maygens baby registry there is everything for a boy. Did she miscarry? Or was she ever even pregnant?

Or was the registry fake and created specifically for the expressed attempt at abduction of Broussard’s newborn, Margot?

Notes another post on social media: Maygen Humphrey, a friend of Heidi Broussard ‘who was with her when she gave BIRTH will be charged with murder after pretending to be pregnant and plotting to take her baby’ after the body of Texas mom is found in car trunk and her one-month-old daughter is found ALIVE

A ‘close friend’ of Texas mother Heidi Broussard who was with her when she gave birth last month and pretended to be pregnant herself has been arrested in connection with her death.

SOURCE: Christopher Green was the one who called CPS in Houston to squeak on his partner Maygen Humphrey aka Magen Fieramusca for mistreating baby Margot Carey that is why he is not being charged. He actually thought it was his biological child not that of Heidi Broussard

Fake baby registry:

A regard on the Bump reveals Humphrey and her partner, Christopher Green creating a baby register at Amazon Baby. The post indicated the couple purportedly expecting the birth of a baby girl on December 1 and advocating well wishers to pick out baby shower gifts at the above designated register.

A regard of Maygen Humphrey’s LinkedIn’s page, reveals her working as a wedding planner at the Enchanted Cypress Ballroom in Houston. Fieramusca has been in the role since January 2012.

‘I don’t know if she’s suffering. I’m helpless and that’s the worst feeling in the world.’

Broussard, 33, was last seen with little Margot on Dec. 12 as she dropped off her 6-year-old son at an elementary school.

Investigators believe the pair returned to their apartment complex in Austin before vanishing, Detective Brad Herries told reporters earlier this week.

On the day of the mom’s disappearance, Broussard’s car was at the apartment along with all her belongings, including her identification and the baby’s diaper bag.

Herries declined to comment when asked if Broussard’s boyfriend, Shane Carey, is being considered a person of interest in the case.

Told Carey at the time of his fiancee and daughter’s disappearance, ‘I don’t know where she’s at, I don’t know if she’s suffering. I’m helpless and that’s the worst feeling in the world.’

Investigators continue to consider any possibility ranging from foul play to Broussard having left the area by choice.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation has been asked to call Austin police’s tip line at 512-974-5100.

PHOTOS: The "good friend" tied to the death of missing Austin mom Heidi Broussard appeared in Harris County Court this morning for outstanding traffic offenses. (She is the one in red.) Here's what we know about Magen Fieramusca: