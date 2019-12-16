Heidi Broussard missing: No leads as Austin mother and two week old Margot Carey vanish as father pleads for safe return- insisting he’s innocent.

A Texas man has pled for the safe return of his fiancee and the couple’s 2 week old daughter after mother and the baby girl seemingly vanishing this past Thursday.

Heidi Broussard and two week old girl, Margot Carey, disappeared from their home near West William Cannon and South First Street in Austin after Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School in the morning according to a police news release.

Investigators said they believed the pair returned home. Shane Carey, the baby’s father and Broussard’s fiancé, told KVUE her vehicle and belongings were still at the home and there were no signs of a struggle.

Friends of Broussard said she’s a ‘great mom’ – while police conceded having no leads or suspects so far – following concerns of possible foul play.

Carey said he received a phone call from his son’s school when Broussard didn’t return to pick him up at the end of the day.

‘She is an amazing person,’ Shane Carey said during weekend media comments. ‘She has amazing support, friends behind her. She’s so personable – one of the best people I’ve ever met, so kind, and she does anything for her kids – one of the best moms.’

He continued, ‘If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything, please, just somebody call.’

Implored Carey, ‘I love you. Just please come home. We miss you.’

Does fiancee have involvement in missing Austin woman and baby daughter?

The father’s pleas for mother and baby’s safe return come despite some wondering if Carey had any involvement in Broussard and her baby’s disappearance. Police to date have not publicly said they suspect the father of any foul play.

In a FOX7 interview, Carey addressed facing scrutiny over Broussard’s disappearance, insisting that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

‘I try to ignore that, I don’t know how to handle it. But I know it’s a question. I just ignore it,’ he told the media outlet. ‘I know it’s not true. It’s negative.’

The couple, who have been together for nearly 10 years, were also raising Carey’s older child from a previous marriage.

Of note, Broussard’s co-workers at Cracker Barrel in Buda told CBS Austin she’d been off work since having her baby.

‘Just please come home Carey. We miss you.’

Broussard, 33, was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve top, according to a photo released by the Austin Police Department, taken around 7:50 a.m. as she was leaving the school.

Broussard is 5’3” and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair with highlights.

Carey is a newborn who weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 22 inches long.