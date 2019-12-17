Elias Flor Winter Haven Walmart lewd act on woman shopping with 12 year old son in toy aisle. Man arrested pleasuring himself on back of unawares mother.

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly perpetrating a sexual act onto a woman who was shopping with her 12-year-old son in Walmart, a report said.

Elias Alan-Arturo Flor, 19, of Wahneta is accused of the ‘lewd act’ at one of the retail giant’s locations in Winter Haven about 6:30 p.m. Friday, thesmokinggun.com reported, citing a police affidavit.

The man is alleged to have spotted the pair in the toy section and ‘unzipped his pants, pulled out his penis and approached the victim,’ the report said where he proceeded to pleasure his member onto the back of the unsuspecting woman.

While the woman was facing the toy display, Flor pleasured himself in plain sight on the young boy, cops said.

The ‘distressed’ child alerted his mom and showed her what Flor had done. The mother then contacted store management, police said.

Flor fled the store before police arrived, but he turned himself the following night and admitted to cops to masturbating onto the victim, the report said.

Was caught on video pacing looking for right opportunity to commit lewd act:

The TampaBay cited police saying video showed Flor ‘looking for the right opportunity to commit the act.’ As he enters the store, he appears to be looking for someone. He walks around for a bit, then goes to the restroom the police report noted.

After leaving the restroom, video showed Flor walking to the section of the store where the woman and child were looking at toys. The 19 year old was observed pacing the aisle for a short time, before walking up behind the woman as her back is turned while she looked at merchandise on the shelves.

‘This situation is absolutely sickening,’ Police Chief Charlie Bird said. ‘I applaud the child’s bravery to speak up and give details that gave information we could get to the media that assisted with the ultimate arrest of the suspect.’

Upon his arrest, Flor was charged with battery and committing a lewd act battery and lewd/lascivious exhibition by a person in front of a child 16 or younger.

He was released from jail after posting a $25,500 bond.