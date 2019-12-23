Eduardo Arevalo Colony Texas teen admits murdering eight month pregnant sister, Viridiana Arevalo cause she was ’embarrassment to family’ after first faking her suicide.

A Texas teenager has admitted to killing his heavily pregnant sister after initially faking her suicide — because she was an ’embarrassment to their family,’ cops said Monday.

Eduardo Arevalo, 19, convinced family members that 23-year-old sister Viridiana had told him she was suicidal and even left a note – prior to her going missing in suburban Dallas on Dec. 17, according to cops.

In reality, according to cops, the brother had actually strangled his sibling, who was eight months pregnant, faking the suicide note to throw them off the scent, cops said at a press conference on Monday.

The teen eventually confessed, saying he killed his sister because she was an ’embarrassment to their family’ who ‘would be better off that she wasn’t here,’ said Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony police.

Arevalo initially threw Viridiana’s body in the back of his car and dumped it in a rural area about an hour from The Colony, a suburb of Dallas, cops said in a statement.

But when his family started asking questions, he brought her body back to an alley near their home, where it was found Sunday.

‘As the week went on, Eduardo stated that he wanted his family to know where Viri was at so he went and picked up her body and brought her back Sunday morning in the early morning hours and dumped her body in the alleyway,’ Woodard said during Monday’s press conference.

Video evidence helped lead cops to the brother, police said.

Eduardo was charged with capital murder because his sister was pregnant. Additional charges could follow, police said. He is being held in The Colony Jail.