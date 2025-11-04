Mission Outreach NEA director in Arkansas arrested beating up teen girl trick-or-treating on Halloween as Trish Eubanks and her husband continue to claim ‘self defense.’

A 41-year-old woman is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl while trick-or-treating over Halloween weekend according to Arkansas officials.

Trish Eubanks, 41, of Paragould, was arrested Monday for felony second-degree battery, third-degree battery, and felony first-degree terroristic threatening, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Of note, Eubanks occupies the title of developmental director for Mission Outreach NEA, according to their website.

Mission Outreach NEA accused of assaulting teen girl

Reads a portion of the non-profits mission statement: ‘Our vision is to equip and empower individuals to sustain or regain self-sufficiency through housing, food, resources, supportive services and networks. The goal of Mission Outreach is to house the homeless, care for the sick and feed the hungry by providing a fresh start, specific help, and new hope.’

Eubanks has maintained her innocence, claiming she had acted out of ‘self defense,’ following an unresolved prior dispute between the neighborhood teen and Eubanks escalating on the night of trick-or-treating according to neareport.com.

The alleged assault left the 16-year-old Josie Noblin teen girl with both eye sockets fractured along with a broken nose and cheek bones. Notice of the battering came courtesy of a social media by Lillian Maturin on November 1.

Posted Maturin in part: ‘… this lady BEAT a MINOR tonight and left that 14/16year old girl POURING blood with ATLEAST 30/40 babies/children present witnessing it and all of them are screaming and crying scared cause of this IMMATURE woman! It’s halloween, if you cant act right keep your ass at home!!! Your a grown ass women hitting minors and threatening to pull out a gun infront of everybody and their children even YOUR OWN CHILDREN is crazy!’

Mission Outreach NEA director claims self defense

As of November 4, the post had been shared 2,200 times.

But there was more to come. Including images of the victim’s battered face shared on social media.

Posted the victim’s mom, Mandy Jo on November 3 in part, ‘This is what Trish Eubanks “aka Trashy Trish” did to my 16 year old daughters face. 3 fractures. Busted lip. Bumps all over her head. She has to go see a specialist to see if she has to have surgery.’

Adding, ‘But she is claiming self defense even though there were at least 50 witnesses that witnessed otherwise. While her husband and another guy held down her dad to keep him from getting to her. When he finally did. She punched him in the face too.’

Hours later, Eubanks would be arrested courtesy of the Paragould Police Department. But only after three days after the alleged assault and public outcry on social media.

Trish Eubanks continues to hold job at Mission Outreach NEA

Responded Trish’s husband, Chris Eubanks in an email to Neareport in part, ‘It’s unfortunate that some people listen to one side of a story and accept it without hearing all the facts. We rest in knowing the truth, which is that we acted honorably, reasonably, and responsibly under the circumstances.’

Responded Capt. Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, ‘As you know, there are always three sides to every story.

As of Tuesday, November 5, Trish Eubanks continued to serve as as Mission Outreach’s development director. To date the outlet has declined to publicly respond to the charges against their executive.