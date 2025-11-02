Louis John Artal charged in fatal hit and run deaths of University of Arizona students, Sophia Akimi Troetel, Josiah Patrick Santos and Rosaura Castillo Mendoza. DUI teen was speeding in Porsche Boxter when he stuck and killed victims, before fleeing scene.

A 19 year old ‘impaired’ man behind the wheel of a Porsche Boxter has been arrested in a deadly hit and run that left three University of Arizona students dead near a marked crosswalk at campus, Thursday night.

Louis John Artal, 19, who initially fled the scene before later turned himself in upon his arrest was charged with second-degree murder, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

Teen Porsche driver was traveling above speed limit

Sophia Akimi Troetel, 21, and Josiah Patrick Santos, 22, described as girlfriend and boyfriend were reported to have died at the scene while a third pedestrian, Katya Rosaura Castillo Mendoza, 21, was initially taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and in critical condition.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday, KOLO-TV reported citing officials.

The three were traveling as a group when they were hit by the speeding Porsche driven by a fellow UA student, Tucson.com reported.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the crash occurred near 2nd Street and Euclid around 11 p.m. Witnesses indicated Artal driving above the posted 30 mph speed limit.

At that time, Troetel, Santos and Mendoza were walking east across North Euclid Avenue inside a marked crosswalk at East Second Street.

The Porsche did not stop, striking the pedestrians and fleeing the scene, officials allege. Artal turned himself into Tucson police Friday morning.

Teen Porsche driver impaired by alcohol or drugs

Troetel, 21, was the general manager of KAMP Student Radio at the university and a volunteer in victim services for the Pima County Attorney’s Office, and Santos, 22, was a frequent performer with Arts Express Theatre and the music director of an a capella group at the UA.

Castillo-Mendoza was studying finance and real estate development at the UA.

A TPD officer with the agency’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit evaluated Artal and found he was impaired by alcohol and or drugs at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Stated the University of Arizona in a release in the aftermath, ‘The University of Arizona community is deeply saddened by the collision that claimed the lives of three of our students—Sophia Troetel, Josiah Santos and Katya Castillo-Mendoza.

‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, loved ones, and all who are grieving these young lives cut tragically short. The university is providing support and resources to students, faculty, and staff affected by this devastating loss.’

Boyfriend and girlfriend killed in University of Arizona hit and run remembered

Artal was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center and later granted a $250,000 cash bond, according to jail records.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Santos’ mother, Mathia, noting her son and Troetel were in a relationship.

‘Last night, my beautiful son Josiah and his girlfriend Sophia were taken from us far too soon,’ Mathia wrote. ‘They were young, full of life, love, and promise—ready to begin their future together. Josiah sang, he danced, he acted — he lit up every room he entered and brought laughter to everyone who knew him. Sophia matched his warmth with a beautiful soul and a smile that could brighten the darkest day.’

‘The world feels dimmer without their light,’ she continued. ‘Please keep our family, and Sophia’s, in your thoughts and prayers as we try to find our way through this heartbreak.’

According to the DUI driver‘s attorney, Artal has no misdemeanor or criminal record , with the lawyer stating that his mother will likely come live with him in Arizona until his case is settled. His father already flew into Arizona Friday morning, the attorney said.