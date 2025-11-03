Armoni Anderson, Shreveport, Louisiana woman shot dead sitting in car with father of her young child who escaped with no harm. Child’s father remains in critical condition. No known motive.

A 26 year old Louisiana woman has died after being struck by gunfire while inside a parked vehicle, Sunday afternoon.

Notice of the calamity came after the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to what was initially believed to be an accident at the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Queens Highway.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigators came across a man and a woman, each who had been struck by multiple gunfire along with a young child inside the car. The infant sitting in the backseat was unharmed.

Shreveport shooting leaves mom dead

Both the man and woman were rushed to hospital with the woman, since identified as 26-year-old woman, Armoni ‘Karlei Rai’ Anderson on social media passing away later that evening.

The man remained in stable condition at hospital, KTAL News reported.

Authorities had yet to say whether the three, thought to be a family unit were randomly or intentionally targeted, and if so, why?

Posted Maman Auta, ‘Armoni Anderson passed after being rushed to the hospital, while a man beside her fights to recover. Their child, found unharmed in the backseat, now faces life without a mother.’

Authorities are actively investigating the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related. Detectives are reviewing footage and evidence in hopes of uncovering more details about the tragic event.

To date no suspects have been identified or any arrests made.

The Shreveport Police Department asks anyone with further information on the case to reach out at (318) 673-7300.