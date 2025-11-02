Durante Schofield, Atlanta, Georgia man shot at 12 times by his own father Durante Rowe-Tolliver, killing him after dad believing his son was going for gun during argument. Father had been called by the victim’s girlfriend to help calm her boyfriend down.

An Atlanta, Georgia father has been charged in the shooting death of his own son after the victim’s girlfriend calling the parent to come over and help ‘calm down’ the man.

Durante Rowe-Tolliver, 54, appearing in front of a judge on Friday was denied bond for allegedly fatally shooting Durante Schofield, 32, the day before.

Dad called over by victim’s girlfriend to help calm boyfriend down

Leading up to the son’s shooting death, the victim and his girlfriend had been in an argument at the Pharr Apartments complex in Buckhead when she called his father to come over to help de-escalate the fight, Wednesday night.

The couple had been fighting after the girlfriend being called earlier that evening by the boyfriend after crashing his car into the side of a building.

Atlanta Police officers were also called to the scene at around 12:22 a.m. Thursday, October 30 and were speaking with the woman when the father arrived and left with his son, 11Alive reported.

Prior to cops arriving, the father and son had also started fighting. The two men were who appeared calm when officers arrived at the apartment then walked out together. Once they got to the parking lot, they began arguing again, police said.

Arrest warrants state that once the two men got inside the vehicle, to leave, the son slammed his door, at which point the father suggested he step out of the vehicle to calm down.

Dad fired off 12 rounds at son after believing son was reaching for gun in waistband

They were about 10 to 15 feet apart when the father believing his son was reaching into his waistband for a gun, shooting up to 12 rounds in the direction of the son.

Officers said they heard gunshots in the parking lot as they were speaking with the woman and ran out to find the son with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they searched Schofield’s body, but he did not have a gun according to WSB-TV.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also noticed damage in the apartment. The girlfriend told officers that her boyfriend had become belligerent and damaged her apartment after she asked him to leave and give back his key, according to investigators.

She added that he never got physical with her.

The father was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.