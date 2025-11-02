Asa Howard, Edmonton, Kentucky teen charged in Glasgow crash that killed 3 teens. Teen driver had been speeding & drinking when he collided into second vehicle.

Kentucky authorities have arrested an 18 year old teen accused of causing a crash in Glasgow last month that led to three teens killed and five others injured.

Asa R. Howard of Edmonton was allegedly speeding down the North Jackson Highway on Oct. 17, failing to stop at the Veteran Outer Loop intersection before crashing into another vehicle just on 11.32 p.m according to the Glasgow Police Department.

Teen driver initially fled scene before returning to crash site

The collision led to three teens killed, since identified as Emily Corbin, 18, of Hart County, as well as a 14-year-old Charlie Fancher from Bowling Green and 17-year-old William Moore from Edmonton.

Howard was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, along with passengers in both vehicles. Timothy Houchens of Glasgow, was identified as the driver of the second vehicle and also treated at hospital.

Cops allege Howard initially fleeing before returning to the scene.

‘Immediately after the collision, Howard fled the scene on foot before returning to the scene of the accident and was manifestly under the influence of an intoxicating substance,’ police stated in a release.

FOX56 reports Howard being arrested on Nov. 1 by Metcalfe County sheriff’s deputies and charged with:

Three counts of murder

First-degree assault

Three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

The deadly crash investigation remains ongoing.