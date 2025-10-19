Yoan Soto McDonald’s worker at Davenport, Florida drive-thru fires gun, striking customer in the neck after Peter Story and Nicholas Jones threatened him with violence over being denied service and made to wait cause store was too busy.

It was a huge ‘Mc-Mess….’ A McDonald’s worker is alleged to have shot a customer in the neck after complaining about the long time for their order while waiting at a Florida drive-thru.

At around 3 a.m. on Oct. 12, Peter Story, 19, and Nicholas Jones, 18, were denied service at a McDonald’s in Davenport, located about 35 miles southwest of Orlando, due to the fast food restaurant being too busy, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

‘A McArgument in the McDonald’s over McHamburgers or lack of McHamburgers’

The aggrieved would-be customers complained with the fast food worker, identified as Yoan Soto, 21, and reportedly told him they would ‘beat his a–’ and wait for him in the parking lot. The two men proceeded to walk into the lobby of the restaurant and continue the argument according to a video release from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

‘We’re going to hang out here,’ the belligerent customers told the hapless drive thru worker according to Sheriff Judd. ‘When you get off, we are going to beat you up.’

According to Sheriff Judd, the worker was told by his manager that they were too busy and couldn’t accept any more orders, only for the pair to threaten to Soto with violence.

Soto told the men he didn’t get off work until 4 a.m., and he went back to work. Only for the two ‘goober smooches,’ as Sheriff Judd described the customers to enter the restaurant where they continued to provoke the hapless worker.

Explained Sheriff Judd, ‘They’re having a McArgument in the McDonald’s over McHamburgers or lack of McHamburgers.”

Confrontation over not being served turns into a big Mc-Mess

At some point the store manager stepped in only for the two men to threaten a mass shooting inside the store, with Soto in turn fetching his own gun.

Yes kids, you know where this is all going… a big ‘Mc-mess!’

After being demanded to leave the two men attempted to grab Soto’s gun, leading to the worker pulling the trigger and shooting one of the men, Story, in the neck.

Explained Sheriff Judd: ‘It’s a blessing that it was a very minor wound, but you know what? When you start shooting McGuns, you’ll get people’s attention, and they’ll let you McHave the restaurant and that’s what they did.’

Soto who initially fled the scene with the spent casing (which was later found at his residence) only to later return was charged with felony tampering with evidence. Story and Jones were charged with trespass after warning and disorderly conduct.

And the moral of the ‘Mc-Mes’?

Explained Sheriff Judd, ‘Listen folks, it’s never OK to threaten a mass shooting. It’s never OK to threaten to beat people up at a business. And it’s never OK to grab your ammunition and your firearm and run after a shooting.’

Adding further, ‘Soto did have a right to stand his ground and protect himself, and these guys are threatening to do violence after they’ve already threatened on the outside of the store and came inside.

‘They created a well-founded fear in him and the store manager. It was just a McMess. But we’ll sort it out, because we’re McGood at investigating McCrime.’