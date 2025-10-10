: About author bio at bottom of article.

A Birmingham, Alabama man has died after an unidentified gunman fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle the victim was sitting in late Thursday night near the city’s Legion Field district.

Birmingham Police said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Graymont Avenue West just after 11:30 p.m. on a Shot Spotter alert.

Birmingham rapper had just released new single, Jezzy Flow 2 days before shooting death

Xavier Brandon Clark, 28, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive inside a car in the driveway of a residence.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Clark dead on the scene, WBRC reported.

Investigators said Shot Spotter registered multiple shots fired in the area.

Social media stated the victim also going by the name of PaperChaser Zay as an up and coming rapper who had only released a video just two days ago on YouTube for his song ‘Jezzy Flow.’

Was the rapper intentionally targeted?

Clark a father had recently got married.

A large crowd of family members and friends gathered at the location.

The number of shots fired was not released with police saying it was in the double digits.

To date it remained unclear what led up to the rapper being shot and whether he had been intentionally targeted.

Clark is Birmingham’s 64th homicide this year, AL.com reported.

Police say the shooting happened in a populated area and are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has surveillance footage to contact them at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

There is currently no one in custody.