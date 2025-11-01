Ivanna Nobile arrested trying to kidnap 5 year old boy from grandmother’s SUV at Deerfield Beach gas station in Florida after showing her Argentinian identity card.

A woman is accused of attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy from his grandmother at a Deerfield Beach gas station in Florida earlier this week.

Ivanna Nobile, 38, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, walked up to the grandmother’s parked SUV, Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station, opened the back door of the vehicle, where the boy was sitting and pulled at the boy’s arm.

‘I’m taking him,’ Nobile announced according to an arrest report. ‘This child is the wrong color to be with this woman.’

Stranger approaches parked SUV announcing she is going to take 5 year old boy

Moments prior to attempting to take the boy, Nobile had come up to the the grandmother’s vehicle, ‘handed (her) what appeared to be an Argentinian identification and told her that (the) person pictured was her aunt,’ the arrest affidavit stated.

The boy’s grandmother ‘did not pay her much mind’ only to be blind sighted as the stranger then opened the rear passenger’s side door where her grandson was sitting and pulling on the boy’s arm.

Witness heard the grandmother’s screams for help, with police arriving at the scene shortly after. Video surveillance showed Noble pulling on the child’s arm according to WPLG.

Nobile was taken into custody while refusing to speak. Authorities said the boy had no visible injuries.

The grandmother said she has had custody of her grandson since January, and that she had never met Nobile before the incident.

Recent arrest at Florida school grounds

Appearing in court on Wednesday, Noble faced charges of false imprisonment of a child less than 13 year old and burglary according to Broward County jail records.

Nobile was ordered held on a $60,000 bond.

Noble’s arrest comes just over a month after she was arrested on September 17 on charges of trespassing on school grounds according to Palm Beach County records.

Not immediately clear is how or why Noble had sought to abduct the boy along with the immediate moments leading up to the stranger walking up to the SUV.

BSO records show Nobile being jailed at the agency’s North Broward Bureau facility on an immigration hold.