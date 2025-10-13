How did Victoria King, 6-year-old Georgia girl end up dying during a school field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart? Student with McGarity Elementary School went missing only to be found unresponsive in a pool, believed drowned as the girl’s family now demand answers.

The Georgia family of a 6-year-old girl are demanding answers after their daughter was found unresponsive in a pool after going missing during a school field trip.

Victoria King was pronounced dead during a school field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart on Wednesday.

How did 6 year old girl go missing only to end up drowning in adult pool during field trip?

The six year old who attended McGarity Elementary School was located in a pool next to a house after a staff member noticed the girl missing from the group around noon, according to 11 Alive.

Bystanders attempted life-saving measures but Victoria was declared dead at the Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome.

The episode has led to the heartbroken family demanding answers along with claiming that they were never told a pool would be part of the field trip.

‘The family is still in deep grief and struggling with unanswered questions,’ the King family said in a statement written by Victoria’s uncles and aunts.

‘They have not been told how school staff lost track of her, how she got to the pool, or how long she was there.’

Grieving 6 year old girl’s family searching for answers

The family added: ‘The pool was not part of the trip, and the family still does not know how it was accessible or whether it had been properly secured or supervised as an adult pool.’

According to the Kings, the school had not contacted them after Victoria’s death.

‘What has made it even harder is that no one from McGarity Elementary has personally reached out… not a single call, message, or representative has contacted the parents to offer condolences or visit to mourn with them,’ the statement said.

‘While the school community received a general letter, the parents themselves were never contacted or comforted directly, and that silence has added to their pain.’

In a letter to the school community, principal Jamesa Hodge said: ‘Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones. As our school community processes this tragedy, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff.’

Carlton Family release statement

A spokesman for Carlton Farms wrote on Facebook on Friday: ‘The Carlton Family and staff at Carlton Farms are completely devastated and heartbroken from the recent tragic event that occurred on our farm.

‘We covet your prayers of comfort for the family, school, and all those who were in attendance. Activities at the farm are currently postponed as we continue to grieve this loss.’

Victoria King’s funeral was held on Monday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.