Two mass shootings in Mississippi. Leland, Mississippi homecoming mass shooting leaves 6 dead & 23 injured and no arrests while Heidelberg football game some 3 hours away leads to two people shot dead and Tylar Jarod Goodloe taken in to custody as prime suspect.

Six people were killed and at least 20-23 others were injured in a mass shooting during Mississippi homecoming football game celebrations in Leland, Friday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday on a main street in the small town of Leland, Miss, WDIO reported. Authorities were seeking to arrest multiple individuals after gunfire erupting just after midnight.

MISSISSIPPI, Leland shooting: At least 4 killed and 12 injured after gunman opens fire before high school football game Leland, Mississippi Authorities name 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe as the prime suspect in the Leland…

Person of interest taken into custody in Heidelberg Football shooting

Meanwhile in a second homecoming Mississippi shooting in Heidelberg, Tylar Jarod Goodloe, 18, was identified as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of two at a football field at Heidelberg High School, WDAM reported.

According to the The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Goodloe was taken into custody without incident just south of Bay Springs in Jasper County.

The sheriff’s office posted a mugshot photo of Goodloe on their Facebook page early on Saturday. According to Sheriff Randy Johnson, citizens called their office with tips on Goodloe’s whereabouts, WDAM reported.

Gunshots rang out Friday night as the Heidelberg High School campus and football field were packed with fans for homecoming. Heidelberg at the time of the tragedy was playing against Charleston High School.

No motive into the Heidelberg shooting was immediately known.

To date the Washington County Coroner identified the six fatalities in the Leland, Mississippi homecoming shooting as; Oreshama Johnson, 41 year old black male, Calvin Plant, 19 year old black male, Shelbyona Powell, 25 year old black female, Kaslyn Johnson, 18 year old black female. Along with two other victims who succumbed to their injuries overnight as, Amos Brantley Jr, 18 and JeMichael Jones, 34 year old black male.

It is believed there were multiple gunmen involved, possibly three, authorities said during a Saturday press conference.

Leland, in Washington County, where the other shooting took place has a population of about 4.000 people. Leland is 61% Black per 2020 census.

Jasper County law enforcement agencies ask anyone who attended Friday’s football game and can offer any information involving the shooting to please contact Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White at (601) 422-7430 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 765-2588.