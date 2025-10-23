: About author bio at bottom of article.

Taylor Knoop, DeLeon Springs, Florida dad arrested staging photographs of children with drugs, guns and beer as parent insists it was ‘just a joke.’

A Florida father has been charged with child neglect after staging photos of his infant children while handling guns, drugs and alcohol.

Taylor Jordan Knoop, 27, of DeLeon Springs was taken into custody on Sunday.

Photos were initially shared with child welfare officials by concerned person

The parent was arrested after Volusia County deputies and child welfare officials received digital photos of the children posing with drugs, alcohol, and a handgun.

The photos depicted an infant and a toddler in staged scenes involving marijuana, a Glock-style handgun, and a beer bottle.

In one photo, a girl is depicted with a Michelob Ultra beer bottle propped up on her belly. In another, she appeared to be holding a Glock-type handgun. In a third photo, the child is holding a bag containing about a pound of suspected marijuana.

The photos, some of which were taken up to three years ago, were shared by an unidentified ‘concerned’ source, FOX35 reported.

Responding officers deemed the father’s residence unsafe, with exposed wiring, unfinished plywood walls, and a partially missing ceiling, according to an arrest report.

Authorities say Knoop admitted to being aware of the photos and confirmed the marijuana was real, although he claimed it belonged to someone else. While also stating the photos were ‘just a joke.’

‘OK, you act like I care it wasn’t my kid.’

Knoop denied taking most of the photos but admitted to staging one of them ‘as a joke.’ Deputies charged him with child neglect, citing both the photographic evidence and hazardous living conditions.

Investigators say a woman with whom the father previously had a relationship with, questioned him about one of the photos, to which Knoop according to court documents responded, ‘OK, you act like I care it wasn’t my kid.’

The dad’s arrest follows deputies recognizing the setting and Koop from prior interactions.

A regard of the The Daytona Beach Mugshots Facebook page posted Knoop’s arrest details, with one commentator alleging the children’s mother, was also arrested for similar crimes.

‘Crazyyyy the baby momma got locked up for the same s—,’ a comment alleged.

The mother’s identity was not shared.

Knoop has since posted a $10,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty and is next slated to appear in court on Nov. 20.

DCF handed custody of the children to family members.