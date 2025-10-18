: About author bio at bottom of article.

Taco Bell worker shoots manager dead one day after being fired

Jonathan Morris, Taco Bell worker at shoots his manager, Ryan Johnson dead one day after being fired from Queensgate, Cincinnati, Ohio outlet.

A former Taco Bell worker is accused of shooting dead his manager outside a Cincinnati area fast food franchise in Ohio earlier this summer.

Jonathan Morris, 21, was fired from the fast food restaurant on Gest Road in Queensgate the day before he gunned down the manager, Ryan Johnson, just after midnight on Aug. 29, Hamilton County prosecutors revealed in court Thursday.

Cincinnati police said they found Johnson down in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fired Taco Bell worker returned to his place of work hours later with weapon

The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene according to FOX19.

At the time police did not make any arrests or find a weapon at the scene.

Hamilton County prosecutors allege the fired worker had returned to the franchise hours after being fired to exact revenge.

Leading into the slaying, the victim’s family allege that Johnson, a father of seven children, had been trying to ‘help’ Morris only for the 21 year old to shoot his co-worker dead.

At the time of the shooting, the manager was on a break, family members told WCPO.

‘They are devastated by this. It was senseless. We believe he was only trying to help (Morris),’ Assistant Prosecutor David Hickenlooper said in court.

Stated the victim’s grandmother in court, ‘He killed my grandson. He doesn’t need to be out.’

The relative requested no bond for Morris because, ‘He took a life.’

Fired Taco Bell worker evaded arrest for weeks

The suspect’s public defender said he and his family have zero money to pay for a bond of any kind.

He also noted Morris had only had one prior contact with the court and was acquitted.

Hamilton County court records show Morris was accused of aggravated robbery in September 2023 but acquitted in March 2024.

Morris’ public defender stated that he cared for his 1-year-old son and lived with his father.

Cincinnati police said they couldn’t find Morris there and searched for him for weeks before eventually arresting the wanted man.

Judge Yates set the former fast food worker‘s bond at $500,000 straight (full, not 10%). Should Morris be released, he will be under 24/7 house arrest/lockdown with electronic monitoring.