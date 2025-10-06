: About author bio at bottom of article.

South Carolina judge beach side home burns to the ground as probe...

Judge Diane Goodstein beach side home in Edisto Beach, South Carolina set on fire as a probe is to now investigate if the blaze was intentional and the result of foul play? Judge has received multiple death threats over the years.

South Carolina authorities have launched a probe after a state Circuit Court judge’s beachfront home burned to the ground over the weekend.

Judge Diane Goodstein’s Edisto Beach family home burned to the ground Saturday morning, sending three of her family members, including her retired senator husband, Arnold Goodstein to hospital.

While Goodstein wasn’t at home at the time of the fire, sources told FITSNews, multiple members of her family were at the home.

South Carolina judge home set on fire amid controversial court decisions

Goodstein’s four-bedroom, three story, $1,155,200 residence was set ablaze at around 11.30am. Law enforcement were investigating the cause of the fire.

The blaze is believed to have resulted from an ‘apparent explosion.’

Explained South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge, ‘Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started. Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren. The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I’m told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs.’

‘Arnie’s injuries may have been the most serious, for he was airlifted to the hospital,’ Kittredge added.

Goodstein’s husband sustained multiple broken bones in his hips, legs and feet following the fall according to FITSNews.

Another of those hospitalized is said to be Goodstein’s son, Arnold Goodstein II.

The blaze comes after Goodstein allegedly receiving death threats in the past few weeks, sources told FITSNews.

‘She’s had multiple death threats over the years,’ one judge close to Goodstein told the outlet.

Just last month, she was involved in a controversial case in determining if voter’s personal information in South Carolina could be handed over to the government.

The order Goodstein passed in the matter was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court with the top court’s verdict criticizing her.

Authorities have yet to say whether they suspect foul play being involved.