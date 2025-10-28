Shiateek De-Shean Wilson, San Antonio, Texas man waiting to surprise his ex girlfriend with flowers after sneaking into her home ends up shooting dead his romantic rival after woman returning with her new boyfriend.

A Texas man hiding in the closet with flowers to surprise his former girlfriend ended up killing her new boyfriend after the new loved up pair arrived at her San Antonio area residence.

Shiateek De-Shean Wilson, 23, is alleged to have snuck into his former girlfriend’s home late Saturday night, October 25, where he awaited to surprise her only for the woman and her new boyfriend to arrive just on 2 a.m, early Sunday morning.

At the time the woman went upstairs to take a shower only to hear several gunshots, according to arresting documents cited by KENS5. The ex girlfriend told officers seeing her former boyfriend, standing in the doorway holding a weapon. The victim, her new love interest, Noel Miller, was found with a gunshot wound in an upstairs, the woman stated.

Suspect claims shooting romantic rival in ‘self defense’

The victim was found lying on a bed in an upstairs room suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Wilson took the woman’s phone before fleeing the scene, urging her ‘not to tell anyone’ before his eventual arrest later that morning at a friend’s house. During questioning the suspect admitted shooting his romantic rival while insisting it was ‘self-defense,’ claiming the victim had pointed a gun at him first.

Leading into the shooting, Wilson had snuck into his ex’s house with flowers, money, and cocaine to ‘surprise’ his former girlfriend with, arresting documents stated.

Along with flowers and other ‘items’ arresting documents stated multiple shell casings and bullet defects being found inside the home. A weapon was not found during the warrant search.

Wilson has since been charged with murder. Wilson is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on $300,000 bond, records show.