Shannon Rushing, Ocala, Florida high school student fatally struck by motorist walking to school bus stop as female driver continues to cooperate with police amid ongoing investigation in trouble spot.

An 18 year old Florida teen girl has died after she was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking to a school bus stop en route to her Ocala area school on Monday.

Shannon Rushing, an 18-year-old senior at Forest High School, sustained fatal injuries after she was struck by a car while walking to her bus stop in the 1900 block of NW Old Blitchton Road on Monday, October 27.

SUV driver involved in Ocala accident cooperating with police

The tragedy comes less than three days prior, where another pedestrian was fatally struck two miles down the road, Ocala News reported.

The Ocala Police Department stated Monday’s tragedy occurring just on 6.21 a.m, moments after Rushing left her family home and walked towards the school bus stop.

Stated OPD: ‘We are heartbroken with this news and are supporting the family and school community during this difficult time. The investigation continues, and more updates will follow.’

At the time of the Rushing being struck, the female driver of a Nissan SUV exited the vehicle and called 911. The driver, whose identity was not publicly disclosed had been cooperating with police, WESH reported.

Police had yet to say what led up to the tragedy, whether Rushing was walking along the grassy path adjoining the road or on the road itself. The lack of a sidewalk and the tragedy happening just before sunrise were eyed as contributing factors.

Shannon Rushing remembered

Rushing previously attended Wards-Highlands Elementary School and Howard Middle School.

Authorities had yet to locate the driver that fatally struck Rushing, nor a white Chevrolet truck wanted in connection to Friday’s hit and run.

Rushing’s older sister, Shanta Norton, has been raising her since their mother died over a decade ago. Norton wants people to remember her as the funny and goofy person she was, Cleveland19 reported.

‘Shannon was a very friendly, outgoing person,’ said Norton. ‘She had disabilities, but it didn’t stop her. She was in the Christian club, and she just joined one in school as a matter of fact, but a very outgoing person.’

Kevin Christian, director of public relations for Marion County Public Schools, stated Norton was ‘well liked’ and ‘always encouraging others.’

Adding, ‘School counselors described her as very personable, bubbly, and well-liked by many, including her teachers and office personnel. She recently joined the Jesus Club on campus and was always encouraging others with her positive outlook.

Ocala Police continue to investigate car accident

‘Marion County Public Schools grief counselors are at the school to help students and staff deal with this tragedy. They will remain on campus as long as needed.’

To date Ocala investigators had not announced whether the Ocala driver now faced any charges as they continued investigating.

Through October 18, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports that approximately 62 individuals have been killed as a result of accidents on Marion County roadways this year, including at least 14 pedestrians.