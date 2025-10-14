Man shoots 19 year old girlfriend in head while ‘playing’ with gun...

Sebastian Prestridge Georgia man shoots girlfriend, Nina Ramirez dead while ‘playing’ with gun he claimed not knowing was loaded during sleepover as cops now investigate alleged ‘accidental’ shooting.

A Georgia man has been charged with the death of his 19 year old girlfriend after shooting her with a gun the man claims he didn’t know was loaded.

Sebastian Prestridge, 19, of Gwinnett County, upon his arrest was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nina Barron Ramirez, WSB reported.

The tragedy follows a sleepover at the victim’s family Lawrenceville, Georgia home last week involving a group of friends, the outlet reported.

Georgia teen claimed not knowing the weapon was loaded.

At some point, according to Ramirez’s mother, Maria Carmen Ramirez, the group of friends began ‘playing with the gun,’ just before before 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the the boyfriend pointed the gun at his girlfriend only for the weapon to go off.

The gun belonged to a friend of Prestridge the mother said.

Investigators say Prestridge claimed not realizing the weapon was loaded. The boyfriend according to cops remained at the scene and cooperated.

Not immediately clear is if the friend had sought to ‘warn the friends’ that the weapon was loaded. Or whether the group stopped to check if the gun was loaded before handling it. Or was that part of the thrill… that it might be loaded?

Ramirez said she believes the incident was an ‘accidental shooting‘ while saying the tragedy is a wake up call about gun safety.

Gun safety explored

Maria Carmen Ramirez told WSB that she was not angry at Prestridge, saying that ‘he loved’ her daughter. She said, ‘When you get mad and these things happen, you want to find someone guilty, but I think it was just an accident.’

‘People have to take care of the guns and save it in a safe place,’ the parent said. ‘It’s not okay that this kind of accidents happen.’

To date authorities have not stated the shooting being intentional.

‘This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,’ said Captain Dena Pauly, public information officer for the Lawrenceville Police Department.

‘Our investigators are working diligently to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this young woman’s death.’

Prestridge is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.