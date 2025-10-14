Riley Donaldson Ohio woman shoots dead her mom, Ada Mae Simmons-Jones over child custody dispute in intentional and planned murder. Daughter called herself God when police came to arrest her after leaving incriminating evidence behind.

An Ohio woman is accused of shooting and killing her mother in a planned and premeditated murder following a custody dispute involving the parent.

Ada Mae Simmons-Jones, 45, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside her Southfield, Oakland County, Michigan home on Bainbridge Drive on Oct. 5. Evidence left behind at the scene linked her own daughter, Riley Donaldson to the crime scene with the 22 year old openly admitting to her mother’s murder when cops arrested her the next day.

Shooting stemmed over child custody conflict

According to the victim’s 77-year-old mother-in-law, who was in the home at the time, the relative told cops she heard three to four gunshots before hearing someone run out of the front door.

Using security video from nearby cameras, police saw a black Chrysler 300 pull into the driveway of the home before the shooting and watched someone, later identified as Simmons-Jones’ daughter, Donaldson, quickly flee, FOX2 reported.

Police confirmed Donaldson of Cincinnati, had been inside the home because she left behind her purse, which had identifying information inside of it.

Investigators were able to locate the wanted daughter the next day and bring her into custody, WZZM13 reported.

Police believe the murder stemmed from a custody dispute between Donaldson and Simmons-Jones. According to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, Simmons-Jones had custody of Donaldson’s 3-year-old daughter, who also was in the home during the shooting the official said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Daughter announces she is God when police come to arrest her

The police chief noted that family members told police that Simmons-Jones was flexible with allowing Donaldson to see her daughter. But that was not enough for the 22 year old who had recently lost custody of her own daughter.

Barren said police were previously called to the Southfield home on Aug. 26 after Donaldson allegedly took her daughter, stole Simmons-Jones’ vehicle and dog, and fled to Ohio. After the vehicle and child were found in Ohio, Simmons-Jones declined to press charges.

But perhaps she should’ve filed charges.

Despite the mother being reticent about wanting to press charges against her daughter, the parent petitioned to have Donaldson hospitalized over mental health concerns.

Despite the mental health concerns, Chief Elvin Barren believes Donaldson knew what she was doing when she allegedly shot her mother. According to Barren, Donaldson called herself God when arresting officers asked her name, and immediately asked for a lawyer when her interview began.

‘She’s very conscious of the legal system. She’s very conscious of calling herself God because you all know when individuals do that declaration, they’re letting us know that they decide who lives and who dies,’ Barren said during Tuesday’s press conference. ‘This murder was premeditated.’

‘Our condolences to the family,’ the police chief further said. ‘In essence, they have lost two people.’

Justice for Ada Mae Simmons-Jones

Donaldson does not have a prior criminal history, the chief said.

‘We are not going to let anyone use mental health as an escape,’ Barren said. ‘There is a process with that where the judge will decide.’

Following her arrest, the daughter was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearms and remains held at the Oakland County Jail without bond.

Donaldson is due back in court on October 22. Her daughter is now in the custody of her grandfather.

‘Ada Mae Simmons-Jones’ death is a tragedy,’ said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. ‘While nothing can bring her back or repair the loss for her loved ones, we will fight to get her justice.’