Rae’Jianna Hall, Milwaukee woman stabs her cousin, Jaquveon Wright, to death after refusing to help her get a job at the Taco Bell where he worked.

A Milwaukee Wisconsin, woman is accused of fatally stabbing her cousin to death after refusing her get a job at Taco Bell.

Rae’Jianna Hall, 19, according to an arrest warrant on September 29 became embroiled in a heated argument with the victim, Jaquveon Wright, her 18 year old cousin at their shared home. The argument stemmed from the victim allegedly refusing to help Hall get hired at the fast food restaurant where he worked.

According to the criminal complaint, Wright lived with his family, his girlfriend, and Hall at the same duplex in Milwaukee, WISN reported.

Milwaukee woman insists stabbing was in self defense and accidental

On the afternoon of Sept. 29, police responded to the scene after a 911 call placed by Hall, who told dispatchers that Wright was mad after ‘she spit on him’ before he ‘ran up and hit her.’ She allegedly admitting stabbing Wright, claiming she did so, in self-defense.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Wright outside, bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead despite efforts to try to save him.

While admitting stabbing the victim, Hall told investigators it hadn’t been her intention to kill the victim and that she ‘was scared,’ according to FOX6.

Hall reiterated she was ‘mad’ that her cousin was not helping her get a job at Taco Bell. Hall admitted to ‘pepper-spraying’ Wright earlier that day and the two ‘went their separate ways’ for a while before Hall allegedly entering her room later that afternoon. It is there that the two cousins began to argue before Hall allegedly pulling a knife on Wright after Hall allegedly ‘punching her.’

Previous threats at the household

During police questioning, the victim’s girlfriend, Zyairea Brown, said she heard Hall say, ‘I’m going to stab you, I’m going to kill you’ while ‘laughing.’

According to the complaint, she told police she saw Hall ‘swinging her fists’ at Wright, then seconds later saw ‘blood all over the walls’ of Hall’s room.

The girlfriend alleged witnessing Hall’s threats and the pepper-spraying incident earlier that day. According to her, this was not uncommon given past instances of threatening.

Following her arrest, Hall was charged with reckless homicide, domestic abuse, and use of a deadly weapon according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

She remains in custody on a $100,000 bond, with her next court date scheduled for October 14.

If convicted, Hall faces up to 60 years in prison for the Class B felony, with a possible additional 5 years for using a dangerous weapon. She remains in custody pending court proceedings.