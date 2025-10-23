Alina Gonzalez-Morelos, Pasadena, Texas woman, admits killing husband in fatal hit & run while insisting she only ‘wanted to hit him’ after Leonardo Mendoza fleeing residence after argument.

He just wanted to run away from a toxic scene … A Texas woman has confessed to striking and killing her husband with her SUV vehicle after an argument while insisting she never meant to kill the man but only ’to him him.’

Alina Gonzalez-Morelos, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her husband, Leonardo Mendoza, 42, over the weekend in Pasadena, TX.

Pasadena, Texas husband fled family home after argument erupting only for wife to pursue him with her SUV

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call circa 3.30 a.m, Sunday morning of a black Tahoe vehicle hitting a person near a sidewalk on Red Bluff Rd, according to WSFA.

Stated a witness at the scene, ‘the black Tahoe exited the roadway, jumped the curb, and struck the male that was walking through a parking lot.’

The witness said that after hitting Mendoza, the SUV fled the scene, KTRK reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Mendoza suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives investigating the fatal hit and run, discovered the man being hit shortly after him and his wife having an argument at their nearby home. At the time the husband had left the residence by foot, walking along the sidewalk only to be struck and killed by his pursuing wife.

‘Marital problems’ that tragically escalated

Prior to the ‘accident,’ Gonzalez-Morelos had attended a party before returning home drunk only to soon after get into a verbal exchange with her husband, Pasadena Police Officer Darby Slack said.

‘As far as we know, there were just some marital issues going on. She’d come home around 2 o’clock that morning,’ Slack told the outlet.

‘The children overheard them having an argument inside of the room. He exited, and she followed.’

Mendoza’s family members spoke to investigators, who revealed the observed SUV at the scene matched the description of Gonzalez-Morelos’ black Tahoe leading to the woman surrendering to police.

Gonzalez-Morelos who now faces first degree murder remains in custody pending transfer to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.