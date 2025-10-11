: About author bio at bottom of article.

Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins stabbed to death by fellow prisoner in jail attack. Disgraced rocker from Pontypridd, Wales was serving 35 years prison sentence for child sexual assaults.

Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in a United Kingdom jail, prison sources have confirmed.

The disgraced rock star from Pontypridd, Wales was serving a 35-year sentence at HMP Wakefield for child sex offences.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the prison on Saturday morning to an assault on a prisoner, who had their throat cut by a fellow prisoner.

Despite efforts to save the former singer’s life, Watkins, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene the BBC reported.

Watkins was jailed in December 2013 for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby daughter.

The former Lostprophets singer is one of the highest-profile prisoners to be killed in a British prison.

Watkins is said to have died from blood loss after being slashed to the jugular. Justice sources said the singer’s attacker has been identified.

Police said detectives were investigating and inquiries ongoing at the scene.

Previous knife attack against paedo musician

The paedophile musician was previously stabbed in prison in August 2023, but his injuries were not life threatening.

During that incident, three other inmates had grabbed him during the assault leaving the musician with injuries to the neck.

The attack ended when a squad of riot officers descended on the cell with stun grenades in a bid to free the sex offender.

Watkins later received life-saving medical treatment at Leeds General Infirmary.

The attack stemmed from an argument over visits from Watkins alleged younger ‘girlfriend’ as well as guitar lessons the dailymail reported.

In 2017, it was revealed the paedophile was allowed to have three ‘groupies ‘ visit him in jail on a regular basis, one of which he was seen holding hands with and kissing.

Watkins was sentenced in December, 2013 to 29 years in prison with a further six years on licence, and his two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.

At the time of the sex assaults, police described the lead singer as a ‘committed, organised paedophile’.

Having found fame in Welsh rock band Lostprophets, Watkins was arrested after his Pontypridd home was searched on orders of a drug warrant in September 2012.

The attack at Wakefield Prison comes less than two weeks after a report into the facility was published that found violence there had ‘increased markedly’.

The report from the chief inspector of prisons said: ‘Many prisoners told us they felt unsafe, particularly older men convicted of sexual offences who increasingly shared the prison with a growing cohort of younger prisoners.’

Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape.

He also admitted conspiring to rape a child, three counts of sexual assault involving children, seven involving taking, making or possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing an extreme p**nographic image involving a sex act on an animal.

Judges rejected an appeal by Watkins in 2014 to reduce the length of his jail term.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Royce said Watkins had a ‘corrupting influence’, and had shown a ‘complete lack of remorse’.

As a rock star in his 20s, Watkins sold millions of albums around the world and commanded huge arena crowds.

Formed in 1997, Welsh rock band Lostprophets released five studio albums in total, including a number one album in the UK and two top 10 singles.

After Watkins was sentenced, Des Mannion, NSPCC national head of service for Wales, said: ‘Watkins used his status and global fame as a means to manipulate people and sexually abuse children.

‘But we must nevertheless remember that this case isn’t about celebrity, it’s about victims. And those victims are children.’