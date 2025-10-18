Woman shot dead getting off private bus in Fuller Park, Chicago, no...

Odeal Curley, 40-year-old woman shot & killed getting off private bus at Fuller Park, Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning. No known motive. No arrests.

A 40 year old Chicago area woman has died after she was shot while exiting a private bus on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood near West 54th Place and South Shields Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

The victim, was getting off of the bus when someone inside took out a gun and fired shots, striking her in the thigh, police said according to ABC7Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim on the scene before taking her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

While authorities had yet to identify the victim, social media identified the victim as Odeal Curley.

Wrote Krissy Curly on Facebook, ‘Damn cousin Odeal Curley so sorry this happened to you. Love you.’

A regard of the deceased woman’s Facebook page appeared to show her to be the mother of two young sons.

As of Saturday afternoon no one was in custody, while Area One detectives continued to investigate the shooting.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting including whether the victim might have known the assailant, whether the shooting was targeted or random and what led up to the 40 year old woman being shot.