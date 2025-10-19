Mark Anderson, Huntsville, Alabama pilot dad and two daughters, Lainey and Ellie killed in Montana plane crash after their small engine plane going down in the wilderness. Cause of crash to be investigated.

Montana authorities have located the remains of a father and his two teen daughters after the small plane the father was piloting crashed in the wilderness.

Mark Anderson, an experienced pilot from Huntsville, Alabama was flying with his two daughters, Lainey and Ellie, and their beloved dog, Stella, when their plane was reported to have possibly gone down, Friday afternoon.

Cause of Montana plane crash to be investigated

Powell County, Montana authorities set out to look for the plane, amid hopes that the father may have safely landed the plane according to a Facebook post shared by Monte Sano Baptist Church where the family congregated.

Alas it was not to be. Come Saturday morning, rescue teams located plane wreckage in a wooden area, Saturday morning. The Huntsville father and his two daughters were pronounced dead at the scene, WHNT reported.

At the time of the tragedy, the trio had been making their way to Polson, Montana when their plane crashed.

The trio leave behind wife and mother, Misty.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead efforts to determine the cause of the crash.