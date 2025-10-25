Mississippi substitute teacher fired on first day over TikTok video she shared

Miata Borders Mississippi substitute teacher fired on her first day at ‘new hustle’ over TikTok video she shared including her leering over a young female student. Content creator insists she was ‘misunderstood’ and ‘mischaracterized.’

A Mississippi substitute teacher’s first day ‘on the job’ turned into her last after she filmed a TikTok video from inside a high school only to cause outcry after the newly hired educator’s comments and panning of the camera led to wide disconcert.

Miata Borders, 24, was fired by DeSoto County Schools days after she claimed she had a ‘new hustle in life’ as a substitute teacher at Lake Cormorant High School, according to WREG.

Miata Borders Mississippi content creator new hustle as substitute teacher goes horribly wrong

Borders, a self proclaimed ‘content creator,’ donning a giant silver cross necklace (one imagines even the dress decorum was up for review…?) documented her first day on the job as part of her ‘day in the life’ TikTok video on Oct. 17. A course of action that she would later claim she had permission from educators to do. But did she?

‘Yeah, we got a new hustle in life, I’m a school teacher,’ Borders narrated at the beginning of her video, which captured moments throughout her day.

At some point during her ‘new hustle’ the sub teacher records an in-school pep rally parade that included students walking down the hallway with a band and cheerleaders, one of whom seemingly appeared to catch Borders’ attention.

‘Damn, shorty, sheesh,’ Borders is heard saying while her camera lingering on the student. ‘Man, I gotta get up after these school kids tryna take me down.’

The TikTok which went on to be viewed more than 2.2 million times led to commentators expressing shock and dismay at the teacher’s ‘inappropriate’ conduct while others reproached her for invasive behavior of sharing young student’s activities on social media.

Mississippi substitute teacher panned

‘It was all inappropriate and unprofessional,’ commented one social media user.

‘Oh you thought school was an aesthetic!’ another read.

‘I wouldn’t even trust you to watch a picture of my kids,’ responded another.

‘How did she get that job to start! who did the interview?’ wrote another.

It wasn’t long before the video came to the attention of school officials who were given no choice but to terminate their new hire.

Borders was employed by staffing company Kelly Services and will no longer be hired for positions within the school district according to WREG.

‘District officials informed Kelly Services today that the person is no longer allowed to be a substitute teacher for DeSoto County Schools,’ the school district told the outlet on Tuesday.

TikTok creator insists she is the real victim

The self-described ‘trend$etter and handmade CEO’ claimed she was the victim after the firing.

‘It’s honestly so sad how sick the world is that you guys automatically mischaracterize me fully without further context,’ Borders said in a follow-up video posted Thursday.

‘I’m a content creator, I record everything that I do, so it was typical for me,’ Borders said as she sat inside a car. ‘If you create content, you will know that everything you see is not what you get.’

The fired substitute explained that the majority of the TikTok was recorded when she was alone around the school, besides the one clip that captured the unsuspecting students.

The rest of the video featured Borders subtly recording students as she walked in the halls, standing at a lectern and putting her feet up on a desk, turning the classroom into a glorified video shoot, where she put the wrong time, saying ’12:25 a.m.’

Borders claimed the school’s administrators knew she was a content creator and that she was recording her day.

‘I had absolutely no idea I couldn’t record students, or else I definitely wouldn’t have done it,’ the content creator claimed. ‘I truly would’ve honestly recorded myself if I knew it was an issue recording students.’

Borders said she was ‘by far no predator’ and was only making the videos for content.

She later claimed having ‘literally lost it all over one mistake.’

Cause some boundaries, especially as a teacher are never to be crossed. Unless of course you are a content creator…?