Melodee Buzzard, 9 year old Lompoc, California girl last seen one year ago as mom, Ashlee Buzzard gives vague answers over missing daughter.

California authorities have launched a search for a 9 year old girl last seen over a year ago and who has not been seen in a photograph in two.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in a release shared Tuesday stated having begun a search for Melodee Buzzard after a school administrator reported the girl not having been at school in quite some time.

Deputies attempted to contact Melodee and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at their home at the 500 block of Mars Avenue in Vandenberg Village, Lompoc, but the elementary school student was not there, and ‘no clear explanation was provided for her whereabouts,’ by the child’s mother.

Why hasn’t 9 year old girl’s mom reached out over missing girl’s whereabouts?

Although the missing persons case is only one-day-old, detectives have been unable to confirm a single recent sighting in about a year. The most recent photograph they were able to locate was taken at least two years ago, officials stated according to KTLA.

Posted Michele Hernandez on Facebook, ‘Please urgent, 911 prayers this is my ex boyfriend who passed away 9 year old daughter she hasn’t been seen in over a year! She lives in the Village in Lompoc & her mother is Ashlee Buzzard. Pray for her safety please the Mom battles with mental health issues. Please share this !!!! (Rubiell Meza) he would be so so sad, this is the Mother.’

Hernandez in her post captioned an image of both the missing 9 year old girl and a woman purporting to be her mother, Ashlee Buzzard.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Melodee, potential sightings or contact in the past year, to come forward.

‘Even small details may be critical in helping investigators ensure her safety,’ the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be provided online or by calling 805-681-4171.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has not said if foul play is suspect or if Melodee’s disappearance is considered suspicious. She is currently described as being ‘at-risk.’