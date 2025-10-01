: About author bio at bottom of article.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas of Cranford, New Jersey killed in hit and run by Garwood teen who had been stalking one of the teen girls for months. Family claim despite order of protection nothing was done. Suspect teen is alleged to be the son of a local police chief.

A 17 year old N.J teen boy is accused of running over and killing two teen girls in a targeted hit and run.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, students at Cranford High School were riding on an ebike together around 5:30 p.m on Monday when a black 2021 Jeep with tinted windows rammed into them.

Both girls aged 17 years old later died at hospital.

Teen assailant had allegedly been stalking one of the teen girls for months

The crash happened on the 40th block of Burnside Avenue. The speed limit in the quiet, residential area is 25 mph, CBS 2 reported.

A 17-year-old boy from Garwood — a small borough next door to Cranford — was arrested later that evening after ditching his car near the crash scene and fleeing the scene. Authorities announced on Wednesday the boy being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal Cranford hit and run.

He has not been named by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Family members of one of the victims stated that the accused killer was stalking one of the girls, leading her to take out a restraining order against him.

‘She made complaints and nothing was done,’ friend Tammy Carbajal alleged speaking to CBS 2. ‘It’s just a tragedy. It’s just a tragedy.’

A neighbor told Fox 5 that the teen assailant parked outside the girl’s house for three months leading up to the alleged murder.

‘He was never stopped,’ the neighbor said.

It’s unclear which girl was targeted by the driver.

Garwood teen assailant alleged to be son of local police chief

Of note, friends of the victims’ families, claim the teen driver may be related to a nearby police chief, an allegation prosecutors have not confirmed.

‘I just hope that this kid or whomever gets the maximum penalty there of some sort,’ a Cranford resident told CBS2.

Relatives of Niotis described as kind and fun while Salas was called ‘a joy to have around,’ by a friend, according to CBS 2.

‘She was an amazing singer,’ friend Leah Davitt said.

The scene of the crash is now a memorial with flowers, candles and balloons as the community is demanding justice for Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas,

A candlelight vigil for Maria and Isabela is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in Cranford.

A GoFundMe that has been launched to support the families of both victims has raised more than $107,000 as of early Wednesday evening.