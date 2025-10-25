Austin Bell, Riverdale, Illinois man wanted for abducting his ex girlfriend’s 4 young children who are later recovered as the man remains at large after Amber Alert issued.

Illinois police are searching for a man alleged to have kidnapped 4 children out of south suburban Riverdale early Saturday morning. Come late Saturday morning the children were recovered while the assailant continued to remain at large.

Austin Bell is alleged to have taken a silver 2010 Acura MDX that did not belong to him with four children inside just on 1.30 a.m, Saturday morning according to a release from the Riverdale Police Department.

Nia Hill, 10, Noah Hill, 7, Nolan Hill, 7, and Nova Hill, 7, were in the backseat of the parked car when Bell, 30, allegedly drove off with them Saturday morning, Chief of Police Mark Kozeluh told reporters.

What led to ex boyfriend abducting Riverdale siblings?

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing children and vehicle.

The Illinois registration for the car is FE 60619, police stated, FOX32 reported.

Later Saturday, circa 7 a.m, police confirmed that the children were located and were being medically evaluated as a precaution.

Officials did not immediately say where the abducted children were found and how they were recovered. Unclear is how alleged abductor came to be in the proximity of the parked vehicle with the children. Also unknown is how the children came to be in the vehicle at such a late hour.

Police also did not disclose whether the stolen car was retrieved

Officials identified the wanted man as the mother’s former boyfriend. The identity of the mother was not released. Police also stated the abductor was not the children’s father.

Bell is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, being 5-foot-7 tall and weighing 215 pounds.

Bell was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black varsity jacket with white stitching, and black and white gym shoes, abc7chicago reported.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bell is asked to contact Riverdale police at 708-841-2203 or call 911.