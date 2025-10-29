Woman, 26, stabs 15-year old sister multiple times after caught going through...

Lynn My Le, Cutler Bay, Florida woman stabs younger teen sister multiple times, nearly killing her, after caught going through girl’s cellphone while she was asleep.

Confrontation erupts after teen girl catches her older sister going through her phone while she slept

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the attack occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 21100 block of Southwest 92nd Avenue in Cutler Bay.

Deputies said the victim was sleeping in the living room of the home when she woke up and saw her elder sister, going through her cellphone.

The victim asked Le why she was going through her phone and grabbed it from Le’s hand, at which time Le armed herself with a black knife, WPLG reported.

In turn, the victim ran toward the front door, only for the elder sister to run after her before stabbing the teen about four times in the back.

Deputies said the victim collapsed to the floor only for Le to continue stabbing her sister about six more times throughout her body.

The victim pleaded for her life, at which time Le stopped stabbing her, leaving her sister wounded on the floor.

Victim pleaded for her life as she was stabbed up to ten times

Deputies said the victim was stabbed about 10 times, and forced to be air lifted to hospital with serious injuries. Fortunately the teen girl survived her injuries.

Le was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

A motive for the alleged attack has not been released.

Deputies noted in the arrest report that Le refused to speak to detectives.

Le appeared before a judge on Monday, who ruled that she be held in jail without bond.

As of Monday, she was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.