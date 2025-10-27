UB financial advisor strangles girlfriend to death before setting home on fire...

Kidane Haile, Buffalo, NY man charged with strangling girlfriend, Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig to death before setting home on fire, where their 4 day old child was also found dead. Infant’s cause of death pending investigation. No known motive.

A Buffalo, upstate NY man is accused of murdering his girlfriend prior to an Elmwood Village apartment fire where their 4-day-old son was also found dead earlier this month.

On the morning of Oct. 18, the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at a multi-family home on the 400 block of Norwood Avenue. Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig, 29, and her son were pronounced dead at the scene according to Erie County District’s Office.

Cause of 4 day old Buffalo child yet to be determined

Kidane Haile, 30, come Thursday, October 23, was arraigned and indicted on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Carrig, his girlfriend. The county Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death was caused by asphyxia due to strangulation. The cause of death of their infant son remained under investigation.

Haile pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane claimed Haige, a financial advisor at the University of Buffalo, ‘intentionally’ killed his girlfriend prior to the fire.

No known motive

In a press conference Thursday, Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said that he anticipates the evidence to show that Haile intentionally started the fire with gasoline.

The building and its contents sustained around $100,000 in damage during the fire, WIVB reported.

Haile is being held without bail and a return court date has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Haile faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.