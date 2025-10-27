Home Scandal and Gossip UB financial advisor strangles girlfriend to death before setting home on fire...

UB financial advisor strangles girlfriend to death before setting home on fire where 4 day was also found dead

Christopher Koulouris: About author bio at bottom of article.
-
Pictured, Kathleen 'Katie' Carrig, Buffalo, NY woman. Images via social media.
Kidane Haile, Buffalo, NY man strangles girlfriend Kathleen Katie Carrig to death as their 4 day child also found dead after home set on fire
Kidane Haile, Buffalo, NY man strangles girlfriend Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig to death as their 4 day child also found dead after their home is set on fire

Kidane Haile, Buffalo, NY man charged with strangling girlfriend, Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig to death before setting home on fire, where their 4 day old child was also found dead. Infant’s cause of death pending investigation. No known motive. 

A Buffalo, upstate NY man is accused of murdering his girlfriend prior to an Elmwood Village apartment fire where their 4-day-old son was also found dead earlier this month.

On the morning of Oct. 18, the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at a multi-family home on the 400 block of Norwood Avenue. Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig, 29, and her son were pronounced dead at the scene according to Erie County District’s Office

Kidane Haile, Buffalo, NY man strangles girlfriend Kathleen Katie Carrig to death as their 4 day child also found dead after home set on fire.
Pictured, Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig, Buffalo, NY woman. Images via social media.

Cause of 4 day old Buffalo child yet to be determined

Kidane Haile, 30, come Thursday, October 23, was arraigned and indicted on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Carrig, his girlfriend. The county Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death was caused by asphyxia due to strangulation. The cause of death of their  infant son remained under investigation.

Haile pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane claimed Haige, a financial advisor at the University of Buffalo, ‘intentionally’ killed his girlfriend prior to the fire.

Kidane Haile, Buffalo, NY man strangles girlfriend Kathleen Katie Carrig to death as their 4 day child also found dead after home set on fire
Pictured the couple’s Elmwood Village, Buffalo, NY home that was set on fire and their 4 day old infant child who was found dead at the scene.

No known motive 

In a press conference Thursday, Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said that he anticipates the evidence to show that Haile intentionally started the fire with gasoline.

The building and its contents sustained around $100,000 in damage during the fire, WIVB reported.

Haile is being held without bail and a return court date has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Haile faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

 