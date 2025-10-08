Woman shot dead outside Dallas Petsmart store for not saying thank you...

Keona Zachyua Hampton shoots Cecilia Simpson dead outside Dallas PetSmart store after argument over thank you not being said after victim opening door as courtesy.

A woman was shot dead outside a Dallas PetSmart store following an argument about the suspect failing to thank the victim for ‘opening the door’ for her at another nearby store at a shopping complex.

Keona Zachyua Hampton is alleged to have shot Cecilia Simpson dead following the two women becoming embroiled in an argument after Hampton allegedly not saying ‘thank you’ after Simpson holding the door for her at a nearby ‘Five Below’ store moments earlier.

According to Dallas police the shooting happened on Tuesday, October 7 circa 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Wheatland, in the Southeast Oak Cliff area of Dallas, WFAA reported.

Suspect followed victim into Dallas PetSmart store

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim and the suspect started arguing with each other after Simpson taking offense to Hampton refusing to respond to the extended courtesy of her holding the door for her after exiting the nearby ‘Five Below’ store.

Simpson and a companion after having exchanged words with Hampton made their way along the complex to the PetSmart store only to be followed by an incensed Hampton who confronted the victim and the companion made their way inside the PetSmart store. Store employees asked both women to leave.

But it didn’t end there.

Police say Hampton threw a drink bottle toward Simpson’s car, leading to the victim walking over to confront her again.

Two women arguing over extended courtesy leads to tragedy

As the two women argued, the argument turning physical, with Hampton allegedly pulling out a handgun and firing at Simpson, striking her. Cecilia was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

The victim according to Fox 4 was shot multiple times.

Hampton was booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of first degree murder. Her bond has not been set.