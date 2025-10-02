Kelvin Luebke, Minnesota 22 year old man serial fakes his way into local high school to prey on young females, having even joined White Bear Lake High School football team, with the man known as ‘KJ’ to the student body now revealed to have carried out his scheme at another high school prior.

A Minnesota community has been blind sighted after it was revealed a 22 year old man had allegedly used a false identity to enroll at a Twin Cities area high school and join the football team.

Notice of the adult having faked his way into the school came after school official were notified Monday night that Kelvin Luebke had been arrested over the weekend on charges of theft and lewdness in an unrelated matter.

22 year old ‘fake student’ was known as KJ to students and educators

Officials at White Bear Lake High School (some 17 miles from Minneapolis) stated the ‘adult’ allegedly used a false identity and fraudulent documents to enroll as a senior at the Minnesota school according to Alpha News.

The adult who was successfully enrolled at the school was known as ‘KJ’ to students and educators at the school.

For students to enroll, the school requires a birth certificate, proof of address (driver’s license or utility bill), and immunization records to protect against this very thing occurring, but Luebke was somehow able to bypass those protocols.

It’s unclear what age Luebke was using on the false documents.

White Bear Lake principal Russ Reez and the school district ‘promptly started an investigation’ after receiving multiple reports that an individual over the age of 21 had enrolled at the beginning of the school week.

‘Upon our initial investigation, we have determined that while enrolling this individual we followed our enrollment process, which is as rigorous as state law allows,’ Reez said. ‘The individual appears to have provided fraudulent documentation and a false identity to enroll.’

Reetz assured parents that Luebke was in police custody and had been banned from district property according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Minnesota 22 year old feared to fake his way into local high schools to to prey on young females

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Reetz stated that an individual ‘over the age of 21’ had evaded the district’s security measures to become a student at the school.

Despite the fake student’s arrest, student parents were left fuming and concerned.

‘I’m scared that they’re not keeping our kids safe,’ April Jorgenson told media. ‘I don’t understand how this man got into my kid’s school.’

The parent believes Luebke had faked his way into the high school in a bid to prey on female students. An intuition that may likely may be correct.

A report via WCCO stated Luebke being arrest for violating the terms of his probation, related to a 2023 conviction in Washington County for sending a nude photo of himself to a 15-year-old girl.

But there’s more. It appears Luebke had also faked his way into another high school prior to faking his way into the White Bear Lake school.

A spokesperson with Forest Lake Area School District told WCCO the suspect played for the football team in the 2022 season, and was a student at Forest Lake High School until 2023.

A man who lives down the road from the high school told WCCO the suspect had been staying with him and his family. He said he had no idea the 22-year-old was going to the school, and assumed he was going to work despite not having any transportation.

Luebke who now faces potential charges of ‘fraud, forgery, and questionable conduct with minors,’ for faking his way into school is currently being held in Anoka County Jail.